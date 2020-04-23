Sometimes Netflix seems to have reinvented the documentary. The streaming service often produces movies and series on issues that may not have been given the time of day by more traditional studios, such as Tiger King or Wild Wild Country. Their latest is Circus of Books, which tells the story of West Hollywood’s famous gay porn store and its most unexpected owners. The Circus of Books store closed its physical location last year after several decades as a major state of the West Hollywood neighborhood, one of America’s first strongholds of proud culture. But although the physical circle of the books may disappear, the store still exists – both in the memories of those who visited it and in the form of a new store that it continues to spiritualize.

The story behind the book circus, which is very extended in the documentary, goes like this. The store was first opened as a book circus sometime in the 1960s, although no one involved in the latest incarnation of the store seemed to be able to recall who the original owners were. In 1982, the store was taken over by a couple named Karen and Barry Mason. She was a former journalist and he was a special effects engineer for film, and they landed a job transferring Hostler magazines to bookstores across L.A.. In the late 1970s. One of those stores was the book circus, which doubled as a gay porn store. After discovering that the current owners were unable to operate the store, Freemasons decided to purchase it.

The Freemasons became the owner of the book circus in 1982, renaming the business the book star. But just because a couple of conservative and devout Jewish parents were the new owners of a porn and gay sex store, that doesn’t mean they’ll be fired from the store. Instead, they expanded them. They opened a second location in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, and they also began making their own gay porn movies, according to the BBC. However, with the expansion of the 1980s, more problems came. The Reagan administration has hurt the porn industry, and Mr. Mason has been indicted for selling pornography across state lines. He faced a five-year prison sentence, but managed to avoid any jail time after pleading guilty.

Freemasons and the book circus also played an important role in perhaps the biggest story in the 1980s: the AIDS crisis. At the time, AIDS patients were considered ineligible for Medicaid coverage, and patients had to be unemployed to receive medical insurance. However, Freemasons employed many AIDS patients and paid them under the table so they could still earn a living without losing their health insurance, according to daughter of Rachel Mason, who directed the Circus of Books documentary.

Today the book circus is no longer. The Lake Silver location closed for good in 2016, and the original West Hollywood store shook in February 2019 after nearly four decades of Masonic ownership. However, it still continues in the spiritual sense. In January 2020, LGBTQ porn director and drummer Chi Chi Leroy took over the original space on Santa Monica Boulevard from Freemasonry and opened Chi Chi Leroy Circus. The new site is much more prestigious than its predecessor, but it contains a number of nods to the store’s historic past while offering some of the same products.

Between the new store in the original location and the new Netflix documentary highlighting the old store, it seems unlikely anyone will forget the book circus anytime soon.