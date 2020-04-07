The book excerpt examines Apple’s ‘Soul Sucking’ information systems and technology team

Apple has a team called Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) that integrates its internal technology tools, including servers and data infrastructure. According to an excerpt from an upcoming book shared by BuzzFeed News, the IS&T group is “in a confusing state.”

Apple’s IS&T team, which is largely made up of hired contractors from rival consulting firms, is likened to a “Game of Thrones nightmare” with confusion, intrusions, and disagreements that hinder work.

“There’s a Cold War going on every day,” Archana Sabapathy, a former IS&T entrepreneur who took two steps in the division, told me. Sabapathy’s first failure at IS&T lasted more than three years, the second just one day. Within the division, he said contract companies like Wipro, Infosys and Accenture are constantly struggling to fill roles and win projects, which are released largely based on how cheaply they can staff Apple’s needs.

Companies that provide entrepreneurs for available roles are not interested in work, talent, or effort. People come and go without warning, and Apple employees have been forced to rewrite the code generated by IS&T on several occasions.

The experience shared at Quora says that working at the IS&T group is “worse than Indian sweaters” and being a “soul-sucking” place.

Apple also has inseparable expectations for the IS&T team: they pay $ 150 an hour to consulting firms, while entrepreneurs pay less, up to $ 55 an hour, so Apple meets “the same high demands” with “fewer entrepreneurs.”

The excerpt suggests that Apple should make efforts to repair the “broken” IS&T class, as it would be morally correct to do so and could help Apple do business.

The full excerpt can be read on the BuzzFeed website and is from BuzzFeed writer Alex Kantrowitz’s book “Always the First Day”. “Always the First Day” provides an overview of the internal workings of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple and Microsoft.

