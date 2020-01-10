The books that you are most likely to start with but cannot finish

Loading...

According to this study, most of the abandoned books were fantasy or science fiction

John-Mark Smith / Unsplash

Which book are you most likely to pick up? Is it war and peace or an endless joke? A big volume that you tell people you read but only made a quarter of the way?

In Gwen Branwen’s blog (via Hacker News), the author tried to find the most abandoned book ever by using information from the popular online book community / social network Goodreads.

Unless you are a data scientist, the method is difficult to follow here (e.g. “(we use a simple Bayesian binomial model)”). And there were current updates: while J.K. Rowling’s non-Harry Potter novel The Casual Vacancy from 2012 was originally chosen as the “most abandoned novel”. In a recently revised system, the book actually dropped out of the top five (although it was still ahead of the curve when it came to “books most surprisingly often”, abandoned due to its pedigree & rating etc. ”(which is not quite as scientific ).

Other books that were initially abandoned but then removed from the final list include A Game of Thrones (“Yes, yes” and even the author gave it up! “They are very smart,” as Branwen accuses readers), The Book thief, Catch-22 and American gods.

It turned out that people really didn’t care about finishing Black Leopard, Red Wolf, a 2019 novel written by Marlon James. Although the fantasy volume – which was already eligible for a film by actor Michael B. Jordan – was a finalist in the National Book Award for Fiction and was well reviewed overall, it appears to be a challenging read. NPR called it a “beast” in a positive review and found that initial comparisons with the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin were “wildly inaccurate”.

Four of the five most abandoned works were also fantasy and science fiction. (Side note: Both Infinite Jest and The Flame Alphabet are in the top 20, and both are worth reading and quitting.)

As the least abandoned or most addictive books on goodreads? You will recognize other titles here – The Dragon Runner, The Return of the King, The Old Man and the Sea, The Stranger and (sigh) The Da Vinci Code.

As Branwen cheekily notes in the report: “There are only two types of books: these people complain about reading and these people don’t read.”