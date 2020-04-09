The Border Open Lobby sees COVID-19 as an opportunity

When former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel repeated Winston Churchill’s statement, “Don’t let a good crisis go to waste,” though it had recently referred to this nation’s battle with coronavirus. All he said was the way to go through the open borders of this nation, the mass immigration lobby.

Why not use this crisis as a way to attack both immigration enforcement measures and recent Trump administration actions to ensure that immigrants show self-sufficiency and are not based on public welfare programs?

One of the clearest examples of this was seen early during coronavirus press conferences when journalists harmed the president over the idea that illegal aliens would be released from trial for coronavirus outside of

fears she will be deported (see 1:12:21). The implication of this matter was, of course, that if we suspend the application of our immigration laws, it will greatly improve public health.

Of course, this journalist knew perfectly well that he is never denied emergency medical care, regardless of his immigration status. Also, with cameras in virtually every corner of the country, there is good reason why no one can target videos on immigration and customs execution (ICE) in hospitals, and foreigners can be taken away illegally. Legal on the stretcher. Turns out it won’t happen.

The fact is that there is little evidence that illegal aliens have much or no fear of free access to the entire free population of this nation. In fact, the opposite is true, as much data is available to show that illegal aliens are generously helping almost any public program they can get their hands on.

As this 2017 cost study shows, illegal aliens keep looking when they show up at local hospitals for care, ranging from parenting to emergency services, which is why costing taxpayers $ 29 billion annually. They are also scared to sign up for a whole host of nutrition programs, including food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC), costing $ 9 billion annually. . Nor are they afraid to show enrollment in their public schools for free education, and they cost US taxpayers $ 46 billion annually. Where exactly is the fear?

Another argument that plagues the open borders lobby is the idea that immigrants will not be able to access medical treatment and coronavirus testing for fear of triggering the new “public office” rule that urges immigrants to be self-sufficient. The implication here, of course, is that asking people to be self-sufficient once they immigrate here is not only immoral but also dangerous.

Shame on those who continue to repeat this bogus story on television because it can really scare migrants away from accessing the care they need if they become infected with the coronavirus, but the administration has been very clear in pointing out that accessing the help during this national emergency was perfectly. well

The U.S. Customs and Immigration Services has issued a long warning in this regard, explaining clearly how the new public burden rule “does not restrict access to testing, screening or treatment of communicable diseases, including COVID-19”. The alert even states that migrants who lose their job due to COVID-19 social exclusion measures and have access to public benefits could explain and justify it in their green card applications . It would be taken into account, “to the extent that it is relevant and credible.”

The goal of U.S. immigration enforcement policy has never been to scare people off when they needed emergency help, especially now while we are confronted by this contagious, deadly pathogen that plagues our nation. The goal of our immigration laws is to deter people from openly and voluntarily violating federal laws and to ensure that everyone is in compliance.

Unfortunately, in annoyance at seizing this “opportunity” presented by COVID-19, open immigration advocates and immigration enforcement critics are simply trying to scare the rest of the nation into believing that any form of the application of immigration will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences. both for legal aliens and for illegality and for the rest of us, even when there is no evidence to support this assumption.

Dave Ray is the communications director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).