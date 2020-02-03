The bosses are making another comeback, beating the 49ers for the Super Bowl LIV title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes for the fourth quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31:20 comeback against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at the Super Bowl LIV Gardens, fla.

The victory gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl win since 1970 and marked the third consecutive playoff game in which Kansas City overcame at least 10 points to win the game. The Chiefs defeated Houston in the division round after a 0: 24 deficit and Tennessee in the AFC championship after a 0: 10 deficit. However, both deficits occurred in the first half.

“We never lost faith, that’s the greatest thing,” said Mahomes. “Everyone on this team, nobody had their heads down. We believed in each other. We preached that all year round.”

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to give them a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter – before Mahomes came to life.

The 2018 NFL MVP met a 44-yard reception with the Speedster Tyreek Hill to trigger the Chiefs’ first drive in the last frame and fire a run of 21 unanswered points down the track.

“It was a great man, absolutely great,” said head coach Andy Reid. “I love this guy (Mahomes). That’s what it’s about. I appreciate every bit of it.”

Mahomes tossed Travis Kelce a touchdown pass to end possession and reduce the Chiefs deficit to three points. The Chiefs ‘defense then forced a threesome off the 49ers’ offensive before Mahomes threw the touchdown pass to run back Damien Williams.

Williams scored a 38-yard touchdown on the Chiefs’ next trip and put the game away. Chief defender Kendall Fuller intercepted Garoppolo on the 49ers’ last possession.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV MVP after completing 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in victory. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Williams had 21 touches for 133 yards and two points in the win. Hill had nine catches for 105 meters.

The bosses surpassed the 49ers by 397 yards to 351. Kansas City also won the ball possession struggle by more than six minutes.

San Francisco and Kansas City were tied at halftime 10-10. Mahomes threw interceptions on each of his two trips in the third quarter before touching down on his first two trips in the fourth quarter, which led the Chiefs to a dramatic win.

The 49er defense forced the bosses to 3-0 win in the first round of the game. The 49ers then dropped 5:58 on their first possession of the ball, resulting in a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Mahomes, who seemed a little hesitant on the Chiefs ‘first ride, confidently threw the Chiefs’ second possession. He found Kelce on the driveway for several large plays. Mahomes gave the bosses a four-point lead with a one-yard run in the first quarter.

The 49ers had the ball at the start of the second quarter, but not for long. Garoppolo sailed a pass to his right as he was hit by the Chiefs’ line of defense. The litter was intercepted by Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes put Sammy Watkins a 28-yard pass two games later, which kept the chiefs within striking distance, but the 49ers defense stayed in the red zone. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored a field goal of 31 meters to increase Kansas City’s lead to 10: 3 after five minutes in the second half.

The 49ers recovered on their second voyage of the second quarter and connected the game to Juszczyk on a 15-yard pass from Garoppolo. The connection ended after seven games and a journey of 80 meters.

The 49ers used their physical defensive front and ball-hawking secondary to overcome the early 10-3 deficit and take control of the game in the third quarter.

Gould gave the 49ers a 13-10 with a field goal on the first drive of the second half. Fred Warner, linebacker of the 49ers, then intercepted Mahomes and triggered a 6-game run of 55 meters. Raheem Mostert ended the trip with a 1-yard run, which gave the 49ers a 10-point lead.

The fans of the bosses dominated the decibel level in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium, with more fans arriving from Kansas City than from San Francisco. But the 49ers calmed the crowd by keeping Mahomes on the sidelines and taking long car rides to pass the time in the third quarter.

Mahomes teamed up with Kelce for a yard score to finish the Chiefs’ first ride in the fourth quarter. He tossed Williams a five-meter touchdown on his second possession of the neighborhood, triggering the chief’s victory.

“We had to jump in,” said Mahomes. “The defense took some big breaks and we found a way to win. Coach Reid told me to keep shooting. Believe it. He gave me confidence to go there and it worked out in the end . “

Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and NFL MVP Award – at 24 years and 138 days. Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith held the previous brand at 24 years and 233 days.

