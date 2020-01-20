The bosses preferred the 49ers to win the Super Bowl LIV

January 20 (UPI) – The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a slight betting favorite against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City is a favorite, according to Caesars, who can beat San Francisco by a point. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City (MO). The 49ers reached the Super Bowl by beating the Green Bay Packers at Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Santa Clara (CA) defeated.

The favorite team won the Super Bowl 34 out of 53 times.

The chiefs and 49ers have a total over / under point of 53.5. The Chiefs are -120 favorites to win the February 2 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kansas City opened the season as a Super Bowl favorite before star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury. The current NFL MVP is now healthy and is returning to the dominant defense mechanisms. Mahomes put on 294 passes and had three passes and a quick touchdown against the titans. He burned the Houston Texans for 321 yards and five passes in the Chiefs’ first win this postseason.

“We lost out last year and learned from it,” Mahomes told reporters on Sunday. “We built every day and now we have the chance to go to Miami and achieve the ultimate goal.”

The 49ers had a dominant campaign in 2019. San Francisco started the season eight wins in a row before there was an extension against the Seattle Seahawks. They won three of their last four regular season games before winning the postseason against the Minnesota Vikings and Packers.

The Chiefs have made two Super Bowl appearances before with one win. The 49ers have five wins in six Super Bowl games.