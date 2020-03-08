The Boston Celtics introduce the Oklahoma City Thunder with the goal of regaining endurance

When the Boston Celtics last faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brad Stevens’ squad was in great shape and clinched a seventh consecutive victory, but came into the game on Sunday against the Thunder following a mismatch.

Since that 112-111 win on February 9, the Celtics have gone 5-5, including falling three of their last four.

The jump in Jayson Tatum’s game, which averaged more than 30 points per game during February, has been offset by an inconsistent game and other artists not available for injuries.

Marcus Smart was disappointed but resolved after Boston’s loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

01:36

Highlights of the Utah Jazz clash with the Boston Celtics in Week 20 of the NBA

“Let’s sort it out,” said the Celtics’ sixth-year guard.

However, the time to do so is shrinking to just 20 games to play.

Smart tried to be positive in recent Celtics fights, though he also had some specific criticism, saying he disagreed with coach Stevens’ assessment that the effort was not the problem, using an explanation to describe the effort.

05:48

He got a little hot in the Heatcheck set when the question of & # 39; who will win the MVP first? & # 39; he was asked, as the panelists chose between Luke Doncic and Jayson Tatum

“We gave them the first shots and then, after that, our effort was calmed down,” Smart said. “We picked him by the end, but it was too late at the time.”

Boston’s only win in the last four was over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stevens said he thought one of the main problems had been reduced to being healthy.

Kemba Walker has had a minute restriction after returning from losing five games due to a knee injury.

Both Jaylen Brown (hamstrings) and Gordon Hayward (right knee) have missed the last two games and are expected to come out on Sunday again, though Stevens left the door open for Hayward’s return.

“This is how the league works,” Stevens said. “You play as well as you can.”

Walker said he hoped the minute restriction would be lifted soon.

“I’m getting in and out of the game pretty quickly,” Walker said. “I just have to keep working and try my best not to disappoint.”

After Sunday’s game, the Celtics will play seven of their next nine away games.

The game is the latest in a three-game road trip for the Thunder, who have won the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks in their previous two outings.

01:00

The Oklahoma City Thunder highlights clash with the New York Knicks in Week 20 of the NBA

Oklahoma City has won 11 of its last 12 on the road, with the only loss during the belt, which began in the first week of January, against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

After losing their first six games away from home to start the season, the Thunder are 19-5 on the road since then.

“We have to keep it moving,” Thunder base Chris Paul said.

NBA Live: Oklahoma City @ Boston

Sunday March 8 10:00 p.m.

While the Celtics have been hit recently, Oklahoma City has been enjoying a period of relative health.

Before the rookie, Darius Bazley has not played since his last encounter with the Celtics, losing 10 straight games with a bruise on his right knee. It is not far from a potential comeback, though it will not play on Sunday.

All the others who have played this season have been healthy lately.

“We have basically 20 auditions before the play-off,” Paul said. “We need to start developing the right habits and making sure we are ready for the final stretch.”

Want to see even more of the NBA, but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.