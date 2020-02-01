The Boston man becomes the 8th American coronavirus diagnosis

February 1 (UPI) – According to health officials from Massachusetts, a man who had traveled to Boston from Wuhan, China, was diagnosed with coronavirus, making him the first Massachusetts resident with the virus and the eighth confirmed case in the United States.

According to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the man who is over 20 years old and lives in Boston has been isolated since his diagnosis and will remain isolated until released by public health officials.

The man’s close contacts are also monitored for signs of symptoms, health officials said.

“We are grateful that this young man recovered immediately and got medical help,” said Monica Bharel, Massachusetts health commissioner, quickly. Here, too, the risk to the public from the new corona virus of Massachusetts in 2019 remains low. ”

More than 250 people have died from the novel strain of coronavirus, which has infected 12,000 people worldwide.

The United States has classified the coronavirus as a public health emergency and the United States and Australia are temporarily refusing entry for non-nationals who have recently visited China.

Several U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flights to China.

China has also restricted international travel as it tries to contain the virus.

Massachusetts officials said they are not asking residents to do anything else because the risk of virus infection remains low and the flu has infected and killed far more people this winter.

Public health officials recommend taking the same measures to prevent colds and flu, including frequent and thorough hand washing, coughing and sneezing, and staying at home when sick. They also encourage patients with breathing difficulties who have recently visited China, particularly Hubei Province, to seek treatment as soon as possible.