The Boston police shoot the man in Dorchester who allegedly tried to stab the officer

A Boston police officer shot a man in the leg Monday night after the man turned away from an alleged knife attack on another man and tried to stab the officer’s partner when he intervened, officials said.

The recordings took place shortly before 11.30 am. on Adams Street in Dorchester, according to police chief William Gross.

Gross said the officers patrolled their cruiser when they saw a 48-year-old man stabbing a 32-year-old man several times, including in the neck and back.

“One of the adult men used a knife and actively stuck out the victim,” Gross said. “It was a very violent attack.”

When one of the officers tried to separate the two, the alleged attacker turned and tried to stab him, Gross said. Fearing the lives of both his partner and the victim, the other officer shot the man in the thigh.

The officers then applied a turnstile to the suspect’s leg, and Boston EMS rushed him and the stabbing victim to nearby hospitals, where they were reportedly both stable, Gross said. The officers were not injured.

“If anyone has seen something, help us to facilitate this investigation,” Gross said. “All reports are accepted and welcome.”

The police will interview both men to determine the motive behind the attack, Gross said.

Moreover, Gross said that Mayor Martin Walsh and Suffolk prosecutor Rachael Rollins were aware of the incident and that the police would guard the neighborhood for surveillance footage.

The name of the suspect has not been released.