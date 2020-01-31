The Bouqs Net $ 30M for flower delivery in Japan

divide

Startup company The Bouqs of Venice Beach, California, is expanding its flower delivery business to Japan with a strategic growth round of $ 30 million from Japanese investor Yamasa.

Bouqs co-founder and CEO John Tabis said the company is entering the Japanese market as part of its international expansion plans. Japan is well suited for its first stay abroad, said Tabis TechCrunch on Thursday (January 30).

“There were four or five other startups that tried something similar – some no longer exist,” said Tabis. “But what worked for us is, first, the way we sourced it, and it really is the foundation of our brand.”

The new funds will also be used to drive the startup’s move into physical and wedding businesses, Tabis told TechCrunch.

The company is also planning a subscription deal so customers can get new flowers when the old bunch dies.

“It is a kind of linchpin of our business that has grown very well. It increases both our sales and our profitability,” said Tabis.

What sets The Bouqs apart from other flower delivery startups is its transparent farm supply chain. The company’s approach delivers longer lasting blossoms and leaves middlemen out of the picture.

The new round of financing has a total value of $ 74 million. This is the highest amount that startups such as Urban Stems of Washington, DC, which has raised $ 27 million to date, and BloomThat of Silicon Valley, which has raised $ 7.7 million, have acquired from became FTD in 2018.

“With this funding, we can fully realize our vision of creating a global network of high-quality farms with a category-defining local flower brand that is supported by proprietary supply chain technology and vertically integrated procurement opportunities. We are very excited about this next phase of the business and about all the opportunities that arise, ”said Tabis.

The bouqs started with the goal of disrupting an established industry that consumers were familiar with. The company’s co-founder, Juan Pablo Montúfar, grew up on his family’s flower farm in Ecuador. He is a biochemist who, together with Columbia, has a growing company in Ecuador, a global power plant for flower supply.

Tabis, who focuses on branding and strategy for the business, said he views The Bouqs primarily as a tech company.

