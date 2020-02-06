The bowel cancer of the New Zealand woman in stage four showed no symptoms

A woman diagnosed with fourth stage colorectal cancer, despite showing almost no symptoms, is asking people to be more vigilant about their health.

Tegan Hollier, a resident of Massey in West Auckland, New Zealand, hadn’t noticed anything unusual until a pain under her left rib prompted her to see her doctor.

When she was diagnosed with fourth-stage colorectal cancer, she was shocked.

“I hadn’t noticed anything else,” said Ms. Hollier to Stuff NZ.

Her doctor initially thought she was suffering from inflammation of the kidneys, but after flowing blood into her stool, she returned to further examinations.

Her doctor ruled out the kidney infection and squeezed around Hollier’s abdomen, causing pain near her appendix – a pain she had never felt before.

“I almost jumped off the bed in pain,” she said.

Ms. Hollier later said she saw the tumor “lightly” during a colonoscopy and gastroscopy on January 15th.

Ten minutes later, the doctors confirmed that she had stage four colon cancer because she was curable.

She will be operated on tomorrow to remove a tumor, half her colon and a quarter her small intestine, followed by three months of chemotherapy.

Ms. Hollier was also diagnosed with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition with a higher risk of cancer.

Despite the diagnoses, she said she felt positive.

“I have cancer, but I’m not sick. I can still do my daily things.”

Ms. Hollier, an enthusiastic 15-year-old softball player, approaches diagnosis like on the field and has a grand slam in mind – a home run.

“It’s like a game between my mind and my body,” she said.

She currently directs, coaches and directs the Waitākere bears. She hopes that she can keep up with her treatment.

“We don’t know how my surgeries and chemotherapy will affect me, but I’ll be there as often as I can,” she said.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in New Zealand after lung cancer, according to the New Zealand Department of Health.

About 3,000 New Zealanders develop colon cancer each year and more than 1,200 die of it.

Ms. Hollier’s community collects donations for her, her partner Courtney and the stepchildren Danyon (13) and Kaleb (9), as it is not yet clear how long she will not be working. (Tegan Hollier)

There is a free national bowel exam program, but it is only available to people between 60 and 74 years old. So Hollier was too young to qualify.

It encourages others – especially young people – to be more vigilant about their health and to accept the need to see a doctor.

“You can’t just ignore those little nipples that you have.

“I might have dropped dead and didn’t know why. I could have ended up where they couldn’t help me,” she said.

Ms. Hollier’s community collects donations for her, her partner Courtney and the stepchildren Danyon (13) and Kaleb (9), as it is not yet clear how long she will not be working.

She is not entitled to sick pay, although the couple predicts a $ 200 shortfall and lives only on Courtney’s wages.

However, she believes that money is “nothing” when it comes to health.

“If you put my life and $ 40 (doctor’s fee) side by side, it doesn’t even come close to me.”