The Boxer Mia St. John Carries the L.A. Officials, Stop Shutting Down at My AA Meetings!

Ex-boxing champ Mia San Juan says L.A. authorities. who often shut down his words Alcohol because of COVID-19 … but he admits that it has now become a thing of life and death.

Aside from being a 5-time world boxing champ, San Juan also struggles with substance abuse … and now runs AA meetings in Los Angeles.

However, Mia says officials told her to stop gathering as part of California’s strong stance on coronavirus.

We spoke to St. John saying the situation was “absolutely ridiculous” because he was following strict social travel instructions.

“We adhere to the rules and regulations of the 6-foot exterior. We all wear masks and I see no problem with it.”

He added, “It’s interesting because in a grocery store, you’re on top of each other. People are closer together, more dangerous. That’s what we do that is much safer.”

Mia says AA meetings – in person – are “a must” … saying face-to-face meetings are more effective than meetings with a Zoom.

“I talked to a lot of people at these meetings who told me they were happening. I came back! I came back and I don’t blame anyone but myself.”

“I’m here to say that people like me rely on our meeting to get us. We rely on our kind friends to help us and it’s been a very difficult time I know for everyone. I see a problem with it. “

Mia says she intends to convince authorities to give her the green light to go on – and if they don’t comply she plans to take legal action against the Mayor.