The Boys Debuts Hilarious Supercut of Every Time 1 F-Bomb

Just in circumstance you forgot Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the acclaimed Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson graphic novel series The Boys is not your usual superhero venture, the streaming company has taken to the show’s official Twitter with a hilarious supercut of every f-bomb dropped in the initially period. The incredibly NSFW video clip can be viewed down below!

In sum: FUCK pic.twitter.com/Wwz8hMNpgI

The Boys is an irreverent get on what happens when superheroes, who are as well-known as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers instead than use them for superior. It is the powerless towards the tremendous powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth of the matter about the supergroup recognized as “The 7.” The present retains most of the comics (out there for obtain here) boundary-pushing violence and sexuality even though discovering the darkish side of superhero movie star and fame.

The series stars Karl Urban (Star Trek, Judge Dredd) as Billy Butcher, the ringleader of the vigilantes who possibility it all to go in opposition to a group of all-potent characters, with Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Jennifer Esposito as CIA agent Susan L. Rayner, and Karen Fukuhara as the Female. Elisabeth Shue co-stars in the sequence alongside Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

The series was created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, who are dependable for yet another subversive comic reserve-impressed collection, AMC’s Preacher, and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Season 1 is obtainable for streaming on Amazon Prime Online video.

