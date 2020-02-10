The Boyz talks about his first studio album, Wolf Concept and Younghoon’s Recovery

On February 10, The Boyz organized a showcase at Yes24 Live Hall for their first studio album “Reveal”.

It is the first time that the group has released a full album since their debut two years ago. Last year, the group successfully toured eight cities in Asia as well as tour four cities in Europe.

Chef Sangyeon said, “We gritted our teeth and trained hard to show a more mature, fresher and completely different side of The Boyz, so we would like people to show us a lot of interest and love. . “

Sunwoo said, “We were able to release our first studio album within two years of our debut, so we put our heart and soul into it and a lot of work. It was an album that was made possible with the help of many people. There are nine songs on the album, and we would like everyone to be appreciated and loved. “

Hyunjae added: “We have shown a bright and refreshing image until last August with” D.D.D “, but” Reveal “is a good opportunity to show the true side of ourselves that we have hid so far. We hope fans will enjoy it and we are preparing to work hard for the promotion. “

The title track, “Reveal”, has a werewolf concept, which is a motif that has been tackled by other bands like EXO and ONEUS. Q said, “I think (our concept) has many different attractions. There is the powerful charisma of the wolf boys, but there is also something lyrical and mystical inside. I think that sets us apart. “

Juyeon added: “We wanted to show a sexy, charismatic and attractive side that we had never shown before. We only focused on the “boyish” aspect before, so we wanted to present a cooler image this time around. “

Younghoon was questioned about his collarbone injury, which occurred in November, and forced him to briefly stop his activities. He replied, “I am almost completely recovered. When the members were doing the choreography, I was in full recovery and I could not participate. So there are parts when I briefly leave the stage, but I am grateful to be able to go on stage with eleven members. “

Check out The Boyz’s clip for “Reveal” here!

Source (1) (2)

