[the-boyz,-zico,-bts,-and-“crash-landing-on-you”-ost-leading-gaon-weekly-charts]

Gaon Chart has unveiled its chart rankings for the 7 days of February 9 to 15!

Album Chart

New releases dominated this week’s physical album chart: The Boyz’s first studio album “Reveal” made its debut on the chart at No. 1, although MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul‘s next solo album “Dark Facet of the Moon” entered the chart at No. 2. PENTAGON’s initial studio album “Universe: The Black Hall” and Rocket Punch’s new mini album “Red Punch” also entered the physical album chart at No. 3 and No. four respectively. Finally, ATEEZ’s most current mini album “TREASURE EPILOGUE : Action To Answer” shot back again up the rankings to round out the top five for the week.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The leading five songs on the all round electronic chart and the streaming chart were being just the exact this week: Block B’s Zico’s “Any Song” used its fifth consecutive 7 days at No. one on equally charts, though Changmo’s “METEOR” preserved its place at No. 2. Crush’s “Let Us Go” (from the OST of “Crash Landing on You”) debuted at No. 3 on the two charts, adopted by Pink Velvet’s “Psycho” at No. 4 and Baek Yerin’s “Here I Am Again” (also from the OST of “Crash Landing on You”) at No. five.

Obtain Chart

Crush’s “Let Us Go” debuted at No. one on this week’s electronic obtain chart, with Zico’s “Any Song” at No. two and SECHSKIES’s “ALL FOR YOU” at No. three. IU’s contribution to the “Crash Landing on You” OST, “I Give You My Coronary heart,” debuted at No. 4 on the chart, trailed by Baek Yerin’s “Here I Am Again” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2. this 7 days, followed by BLACKPINK at No. two, EVERGLOW at No. three, SECHSKIES at No. four, and Pink Velvet at No. 5.

Resource (1)