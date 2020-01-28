The brake on Donald Trump’s head

“Look, I don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for me, but the fact is that I’m just human,” wrote Donald Trump in a book entitled “Time To Get Tough” during the Barack Obama regime. “Years of striving for perfection go into creating an image, but just a few shots from some idiots using word processors can tarnish a reputation.”

Now it was a Tuesday in the 2020s and Trump was in his fourth year as the 45th U.S. President and he was bringing peace to the Middle East, or at least trying hard. He had torn “the worst trade deal in history” and was only a day away from signing a brand new NAFTA. The Little Rocket Man in North Korea hadn’t atomized a single soul since the Perfectionist took over the Oval Office, except for some problematic members of his own family.

The Advocate General of the Iranian Mullahs and the Mikado of the Islamic State were dust. More Americans had a job than ever before; The Chinese Communists sat down to talk about tariffs. and the stock market shook off the Wuhan flu. The Mexican army pushed thousands of Central American emigrants back into the Usumacinta River without a wall over Texas.

It could have been as good as a president gets it. But an angry ex-employee with resentment and a word processor drove everything to hell.

READ MORE: The Trump Book you haven’t heard of is the most devastating

The brake was put on John Bolton, the former national security advisor who was once described by a democratic senator as “an extremist and ruthless partisan” and by an official of his own party as “by far the most dangerous man we’ve had in the past eight years” Bush administration, the Trump attitude of which amounted to an invitation to war. , , maybe nuclear war. “

No mushrooms had so far clouded the sky, and Bolton had been driven out of the lounge just to become another skeleton on the high pile of bones of former Trump confidants. But now, reduced to an outsider rank, Bolton reportedly reported in a first design of a new confessional that Trump withheld military aid from the Ukrainian government last summer for wanting an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine Country.

Someone from the White House or the National Security Council had of course passed this football on to the New York Times, the city cry of anti-Trump resistance. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bolton’s previously unseen The Room Where it Happens was already ranked # 1 best seller in political science on amazon.com

In the Trump years, hell has no anger like a pre-sale author.

The timing of the unveiling was strangely precious – right in the middle of the Senate president’s trial of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. In fact, the ritual bullfighting seemed almost over until the Bolton blockbuster hit the streets last weekend. Overcome it! “The defense clearly won the day. The Republican majority in the Senate agreed, and MP Adam Schiff repeatedly said that Trump had acted “for corrupt purposes and for personal gain”, that he was “a threat to national security,” and that his presidency was “grossly inconsistent with.” the “rule of law” violated the law of falling returns.

After a few days of respectful decency with the chief judge’s chairman, the senators got up and went out, sneaking candy into their desks, fiddling with wriggling spinners, passing notes, giggling and choosing their noses and doing crossword puzzles and falling asleep insolently. Few members of either party believed that Donald Trump was no longer near Ship Creek. The August Chief Justice played no significant role in the proceedings.

The process continued on Tuesday. Republican lawyers, in particular, boomed so monotonously that they could have spoken Swedish as well. By the afternoon, almost 20 of the 100 seats in the press gallery had been filled. Mister Smith is going to Washington, it wasn’t.

For the Democrats, Trump’s offenses had been “unprecedented, categorical, and arbitrary.” According to the ship, he had intended to “claim the investigation of his own behavior”. Leave him in office – if only until November, if the 50 states are to have a say – and “he will remain a threat to the constitution.”

On Tuesday, when they completed their defense, the White House lawyers completely reversed this argument. You said the president was the constitution – “He alone is a whole branch of the government!” Argued Patrick Philbin, one of Trump’s chosen defenders.

He was “the nation’s only foreign affairs body,” said Philbin, empowered to stand in the east with the criminally convicted Benjamin Netanyahu and “offer precise technical solutions to make Israelis, Palestinians and the region safer” and much more wealthy. “And to give or take help to the Ukrainians – or the Afghans, or the Hondurans or the Guatemalans – as he and only he thought it was right.

“As I have seen in my long career as a dealmaker, complex issues require differentiated, fact-based remedial action,” said Donald Trump with the Israeli leader by his side on Tuesday.

At the exact same hour at the Capitol on Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers claimed that facts are anything but a cure for the President’s accusers. Jay Sekulow repeated Alan Dershowitz’s statement from the previous evening – “Even if there was a return that we have not proven to be correct – nothing in Bolton’s revelations is true, but even if they were true, they would not stand up to that Level of an offense. “

If the Super Bowl goalposts move that far, it will be damn hard to get an extra point.

“Put yourself in Donald Trump’s shoes,” said the defender more than once, playing the sympathy card. (“For many people, Donald Trump is no longer a flesh and blood person. Instead, I am a symbol of wealth, fame, selfishness, greed and probably some other not so nice things.” The misunderstood pacifist sobbed in Time To Get Tough. )

“If impeachment is now the rule,” said Sekulow – and of course Trump always did, – “future presidents will be paralyzed before they take the oath of office.”

“Warning. Warning. Warning.”

When the day came to an end and the voting became apparent whether Bolton should be called to testify publicly or make a private statement, or at least to provide each Senator with a signed copy of The Room Where It Happens, the two parties withdrew their respective loneliness.

“Even if Bolton testifies when the” So What “defense is up and the president is acquitted,” a Maclean correspondent Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, asked during an interruption of the impeachment article process? “

“The president is involved in all sorts of other abuses of power,” Murphy replied. “This is only the most serious. This is neither the beginning nor the end of the way the President abused his office. We will find out in various ways over the next few years and decades how the President has used the oval office to help himself. “

In other words, even if this is over, it won’t be over. Innocent will mean guilt and resistance will roar again. Trump saw it coming.

“The public is gradually dehumanizing you,” he wrote, what looks like a lifetime ago. “Reality doesn’t seem to stand in anyone’s way.”

MORE ABOUT DONALD TRUMP: