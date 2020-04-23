The Brazilian Moro must remain if he can elect a new federal police chief

BRASILIA – Justice Minister Sergio Moro is calling for a ceasefire, agreeing to stay on condition he can name a new federal police chief, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday Thursday.

Hours earlier, the same man said Reuters Moro had threatened to resign if President Jair Bolsonaro took the lead with plans to change the federal police chief. Moro is reconsidering this position, the source said, rather than requesting that he choose a replacement for Federal Government Mauricio Valeixo, who will be removed from his post.

Moro is the most popular minister in the government because of his record of fighting corruption as a federal judge. His release was a serious blow to Bolsonaro’s commitment to boost the anti-graft fight with investigations without political interference.

The threat of Moro’s departure and the obvious placement of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes have angered the financial markets, weakening Brazil’s currency by 2.2% to a record low of 5.5278 against the dollar, as the benchmark stock index fell 1.3%.

Moro’s spokesman had earlier said Thursday that the minister could not confirm that he had said he would resign. The spokesman did not immediately respond to a request later for comment on Moro’s conditions for allowing the stay.

The president’s press office did not respond to a request for comment. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo first reported Moro’s possible departure, saying he had asked Bolsonaro to leave and was working to change his mind.

Moro’s role in the government served as a symbol of the fight against corruption, which was at the heart of Bolsonaro’s 2018. The former federal judge manages Brazil’s largest corruption trial, which has opened billions of dollars in bribes and confined scores of powerful businessmen and politicians, including leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The minister of justice’s performance was rated “good” or “good” by 53% of Brazilians surveyed in December by pollster Datafolha, compared to just 30% for Bolsonaro’s performance.

However, relations between the two have increased, especially as Bolsonaro has shown interest in changing the leadership of the federal police force in Rio de Janeiro, where he has built his political base for three decades as a lawmaker.

Moro and Chief of Police Mauricio Valeixo, who has been tapped for his role of minister, have resisted suggestions for a job in Rio announced by Bolsonaro, leading the president to suggest in August that Valeixo himself might convertible. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell)