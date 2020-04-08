The Brazilian official is making fun of the Chinese and apologizing to the aspirants

Brazilian Education Minister Abraham Weintraub on Monday promised to apologize to the Chinese government if Beijing offered to sell 1,000 respirators in the South American country.

Weintraub had outraged the Communist Party’s embassy in Brasilia with a tweet teasing Chinese accents in Portuguese, published Saturday but later deleted.

The Weintraub publication implied that China was seeking “world domination” and would emerge from the current Chinese “coronavirus” pandemic “reinforced” by the relative weakness of the rest of the world. The education minister used a cartoon with Cebolinha, a character in a comic called Monica’s Gang known for changing the letters R and L as he spoke. While Cebolinha (“Scallion”) does not appear to be Chinese, changing the two letters is a common racist trumpet in east Asian accents.

While Weintraub removed the tweet, it remained in the box, and confirmed in an interview on Monday that he did indeed send it, and deleted it at the request of an unnamed friend.

“Geopolitically, who could be strengthened in the Lelative conversion systems, from this global cLisis? Cebolinha?” Weintraub wrote, replacing many of the Rs that appear in the Portuguese language words he used with Ls. ” Who are the allies in Cebolinha’s infallible planning to dominate the world of BLAZIL? Could it be Cascao or are there other little friends? “

Cascão (“Smudge”) is another character in the Monica’s band. In the accompanying cartoon are the comic book characters next to a panda and a Chinese flag, all collected in what looks like the Great Wall of China.

– Rômulo Moreira (@romuloamoreira) April 5, 2020

Chinese diplomats reacted with outrage at the message’s mockery, as well as at the suggestion that the Communist Party can benefit from the pandemic. The Chinese embassy in Brasilia has issued a statement stating its charge was “absurd and despicable”, accusing it of “having a strongly racist nature and indisputable goals,” according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

The embassy also said that Weintraub had “stigmatized” China by “associating it with the origin of COVID-19 (the Chinese coronavirus)”. The official position of the Chinese government on the coronavirus is that the US military manufactured it in a laboratory in Maryland, a lawsuit in which Beijing has not provided any evidence.

The Chinese communist party has a recent and prominent history of Brazilians. In 2018, the Global Times, a government propaganda newspaper, published a column proclaiming the Brazilian people inferior to the Chinese.

“Brazilians are not prepared to be as diligent and hard-working as the Chinese. Nor do they value savings for the next generation, as the Chinese do, “read the column. “But they demand the same welfare and benefits as those in developed countries.”

The column concluded that “it may be racist”, but Brazil “was not fit for fabrication” because of the Brazilian people’s inferiority to the Chinese.

In a radio interview with Brazilian journalist José Luiz Datena on Monday, Weintraub said he was ready to apologize to the Chinese communist regime, but only in exchange for such needed respirators.

“I am a Brazilian. Therefore, I will do the following, I commit myself here: I go over there (to the Chinese embassy), I apologize, I say, please forgive my idiocy,” Weintraub proposed, according to the left-wing Folha. de São Paulo, “and the only condition I have is that of the 60,000 respirators available, 1,000 of them will be sold to the MEC (Ministry of Education and Culture) to save the lives of Brazilians, at retail prices.”

MEC manages a number of university hospitals, which Weintraub noted with a respiratory tract.

“If they give us these vents … I go over there and say sorry, and say I’m an idiot, I’m a jerk,” Weintraub added.

The minister also denied the implication that China could have warned the world of a highly contagious disease before it did and saved lives.

“The government of the Chinese Republic, where the coronavirus originated, could have alerted the world … this was not done,” according to Folha. “Now that we are desperate for a respirator, what’s up? 60,000 respirators are coming up and being auctioned in China. There are a lot of equipment, protection, masks and auction (them). So there was time to prepare -to sell to the world at the highest price, respirators and masks. “

While O Globo claimed that Weintraub had accused China of failing to promptly report the world of the virus without tests, multiple studies and a growing number of health experts reveal evidence that China was actively hiding the coronavirus threat, in part by through the detention and disappearance of doctors in Wuhan who were warned by colleagues to take precautionary measures. One study found that China could have avoided up to 95 percent of world coronavirus infections by listening to their own doctors.

Weintraub outright rejected the claim that it was racist for using a speech-impaired comic book character as a position of the Chinese Communist Party on Twitter. He also warned that if China “does not change its eating habits, there will be another crisis”, referring to studies that indicate the Chinese coronavirus originated in the consumption of wild animals.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who won the presidency in 2018 on a conservative hard-line platform, has widely used his influence to expand trade with communist China while proclaiming himself the head of the most vocal anti-communist government in Latin America. In Beijing in October, Bolsonaro signed eight deals with dictator Xi Jinping, most of them financially and diplomatically. Bolsonaro then met with Xi again at a summit in November, where they discussed expanding agricultural trade.

Bolsonaro has largely rejected the measures of social blockade and detachment used throughout the world to contain the spread of highly contagious Chinese coronavirus.

“The virus is here, we will have to deal with it. Confront him like a man, not a boy!” The president said in a March speech gathering a large crowd of supporters, “We will all die one day.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.