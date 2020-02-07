The breathtaking 100-year-old Notting Hill Cinema that you can visit hidden from view

It’s the time of year. Most Britons scramble to make last-minute plans or mourn the possibility of another lonely year. You guessed it, Valentine’s Day is back.

Love it or hate it, it’s the most romantic day of the year and if you want to celebrate it, you have to do it in style. And where better to take your other than the breathtaking romantic electric cinema in Notting Hill.

Notting Hill isn’t short of romantic hotspots, thanks in large part to the iconic 1999 film with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, but in the heart of the bustling Portobello Road market, you might be forgiven for not noticing this movie theater .

Built in 1910, this is a 110 year old Grade II listed building, so it will certainly bring you additional brownie points for its vintage feel. As far as looks and service go, it’s a far cry from your usual movie experience.

It has a beautiful interior designed in Edwardian style with super comfortable velvet sofas, first row beds and complementary cashmere blankets.

Since the peak of its success during the Second World War, when 4,000 people went to the cinema every week, Electric Cinema has struggled to find its rhythm for a few years. During the 80s and 90s, the cinema experienced a period of opening and closing when it was struggling to find success.

However, after being acquired in 2000 and receiving an investment of £ 5 million to restore its Edwardian facade, Electric Cinema was on the verge of regaining its former glory.

Electric cinema has been sitting on Portobello Road for over 100 years

(Image: Joaqin)

In addition to the couches and blankets, you can also order hot food and drinks (including party champagne) that are delivered to your seats while you watch the movie.

Former visitors have called it “London’s best and most unique cinema”, and for true moviegoers, the iconic blue door of the Notting Hill film is very close.

As for Valentine’s Day, the electric cinema is a place that does not lack romance or luxury and is sure to woo any date on the night of February 14.

However, if you are not satisfied with the electric cinema, there are absolutely magnificent restaurants nearby which can be used as the second stage of the best Valentine’s Day ever.

To name a few: 140 Portobello Wine and Art, Chojo on Garway Road and Caractere on Westbourne Park Road are real contenders.

