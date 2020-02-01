The Brexit has finally dissolved

Well folks, the time has finally come – after years of lengthy negotiations and political turmoil, United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum Dismissed in Brussels at midnight, this means that Britain has officially left the European Union.

A clock was projected onto the Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, counting down to the time that actually occurred at 11:00 p.m. London time.

Brexit slowed the career of two British prime ministers and left Boris Johnson In the top job and in his address to the nation, he promised the “beginning of a new era” and said:

“For many people, this is an amazing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come. And of course there are many who feel a sense of fear and loss … I understand all of these feelings, and our job as a government – my job – is to bring this country together now and to move us forward. “

So what happens now?

Not much will change in the short term. The second phase of Brexit will be a transition phase in which Britain will continue to abide by many EU rules. This means:

Great Britain remains in the EU customs and domestic market.

The same rules apply to trade and the free movement of goods and services. and

The free movement of people remains the same.

In a recent statement, the European Commission said: “Citizens, consumers, businesses, investors, students and researchers in the EU and the UK will do as usual.”

After the Brexit, the British are free to move around in Europe as before and are no longer EU citizens.

The next important date is December 31, 2020, as that day will change immigration regulations for UK and EU citizens, and the crisis could come here.

Britain and the EU have the next eleven months to negotiate a deal, and while Boris Johnson is confident he can do it, others are less affected.

If the parties have succeeded in concluding a trade and employment agreement by that date, the UK will begin a new relationship with the EU from January 1, 2021.

Otherwise, the UK could be in a no-deal Brexit situation, which affects drug trade and higher food prices.

Boris Johnson also has to agree with the EU on travel and immigration.

Whatever happens, the UK’s 3.3 million EU citizens have to apply for a right to stay or have to be deported – they have to end 2020 or June 2021 if there is a no-deal Brexit.

An estimated 1.3 million UK citizens live in the EU and are likely to need to apply for residence in their country.

In many ways, the European Union will lose on all of this. Britain pays an average contribution of £ 7.8 billion (AU $ 15.39 billion) to the EU, and this money will leave a significant hole.

The next 11 months are key. In a speech given a few days ago at Queen’s University in Belfast, the EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier said that “a new clock is ticking” from today.

“Whatever agreement we have on our future relationship, Brexit will always be a matter of mitigation,” he said.

To conclude? As a wise woman once said, just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over and Britain has left the EU, but the hard part of Brexit is really starting now.

