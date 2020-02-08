The Brexit is done. Now it’s time to pay the price.

Brexit, Brexit, Brexit.

The UK has only talked about Brexit for three and a half years. But on January 31, 2020, when Great Britain left the European Union, the noise calmed down considerably. The Brexit is finally done.

At least Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants us to believe that, even if Britain’s future trade relations with Europe remain unresolved. After more than three years of discord, Johnson wants Brexit to take a back seat. He doesn’t even want his ministers to speak. This week the Prime Minister presented his plans for Britain’s future relationship with the European Union without even saying the word “Brexit”.

To hear the British government tell the story, the only thing is clear skies and smooth driving ahead. Free from the shackles of the EU, Britain can now become a free trade champion, regaining its rightful place as the global market leader. It’s time to rule, Britannia.

But before Britain can become this free trade champion and leader, it must first create barriers to the EU, its closest and most important trading partner. Johnson admits that smooth trade with Europe is really dead by striving for a Canadian-style free trade agreement with Europe. The edges get thicker. The paperwork will multiply. The tariffs will rise. This is the cost of Brexit.

READ MORE: The UK I knew is lost

The exact invoice amount is not yet known. But it will be steep. The government estimates that a Canadian-style deal with Europe will save 5 percent of UK GDP over the next 15 years. A return to WTO terms, i.e. “No Deal” and something the government has renamed this week as the “Australia Style” deal will also save a few points on GDP.

Given the threat to national prosperity, Johnson and his team are busy discussing the potential of free trade with countries such as the United States and Japan. They also talk about improving relations with Canada, which means that the Canada-EU agreement will be converted into a British equivalent. Canada had received duty-free access to the UK markets thanks to Theresa May’s decision to unilaterally cut tariffs to alleviate the uncertainties caused by Brexit.

However, all trade must now be negotiated from a country that has been outsourcing its negotiating skills to the European Union for over 40 years. And as Canada’s recent experience shows, commercial muscles atrophy when not used. Before Stephen Harper’s free trade renaissance, Canada had largely relied on the laurels of the massive North American free trade agreement. Her negotiating base had to be carefully rebuilt before she could enter the European Union.

British negotiators have no such luxury. You have to conclude a new agreement with the European Union by the end of the year. And while 11 months may be an eternity for most, it is only a blink of an eye in the professional world. Canada’s agreement with the EU – d. H. Boris Johnson’s goal – took six years to negotiate, another three to ratify, and is only being used provisionally by a large number of European countries. The volume of trade between Canada and the European Union has not skyrocketed in the past three years.

Since a market is as insatiable as that of the United States right at your border, it makes sense for Canadian companies – especially small and medium-sized companies – to act where it is easy. Finding a course for the European markets is comparatively hard work.

The problem for Britain is that the nations of the European Union are their quick and easy partners. The idea that new trades can be made with the fast and new bonds that have been forged long distances is inconsistent with history. No matter how many new trade agreements they conclude, Britain will have a hard time making up for its losses from Europe should the conclusion of the negotiations not prove fruitful.

Early returns are not good here. On the day Boris Johnson outlined his inspiring and largely detailed plans to negotiate with the EU, Europeans countered with an explicit 33-page summary of their preferred results. And a couple of these bones are probably in British throats. To give the most controversial example, the EU wants Britain to remain in close legal alignment in return for full trade access, a position that the UK government arbitrarily rejects. What is the reason for a Brexit if Britain cannot break out of EU regulation?

With his new majority, Johnson is ready to talk hard and stand up to his future European supervisory commissioners. However, if the negotiations end without a solution towards the end of the transition period in the UK, where it still enjoys its usual access to European markets, the pressure will intensify. Companies are not expected to revise their supply chains between one minute and midnight.

Johnson has a kind of escape clause. The UK withdrawal agreement includes an extension clause that gives negotiators another two years to negotiate future relations with Europe. With Johnson already ruling out an extension, British negotiators are under pressure to end a 47-year relationship in eleven short months.

MORE ABOUT BREXIT: