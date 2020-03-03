The Brides: Gina Torres to star in ABC’s new Dracula pilot

In accordance to Deadline, Satisfies alum Gina Torres has formally been tapped for a person of the leading roles in Riverdale universe creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s impending supernatural drama titled The Brides, which was specified a pilot purchase by ABC past January. If the pilot would efficiently get picked up for a series get, this will mark Torres’ most current major Tv set job considering the fact that starring in previous year’s Fits spinoff Pearson which was cancelled just after a person time.

Linked: André Øvredal In Talks To Helm Dracula Film The Previous Voyage of the Demeter

The Brides is being explained as a new consider on the Brides of Dracula which is based mostly on the iconic characters from Bram Stoker’s traditional 1897 horror novel Dracula. The collection will be a loved ones drama centered on a trio of strong and varied feminine prospects. With powerful horror components, it is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the factors they do to manage wealth, status, legacy — and their nontraditional spouse and children.

Torres is set to portray the job of Cleo Phillips, the leader of the titular vampire trio, who was a queen before she was turned into a vampire by Dracula. Now transform into a New York City genuine estate tycoon, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer — even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

Relevant: Amy Pascal May perhaps Resurrect Universal’s Bride of Frankenstein

The Brides pilot will be penned and govt manufactured by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with Maggie Kiley also set as an executive producer and director. The venture will be the initial non-Riverdale collaboration in between Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions with Berlanti and Sarah Schecter established to executive develop.

The pilot is not only the horror collection that Aguirre-Sacasa is currently working on. He is also creating a new series for HBO Max titled The Shelley Culture which will heart on iconic horror novelist Mary Shelley, who is ideal recognized for crafting the common novel Frankenstein.