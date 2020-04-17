A Brisbane-based businessman has received the news following a $ 1 million loss after dozens of lottery officials spent days desperately trying to get him involved.

The Mitchelton native holds one of the top two divisions in the Gold Lotto category.

He said if the officials didn’t call him, he would drop his ticket in the drawer and not know about the victory.

“I never check my boxes. I just let them in the drawer and I think if I win, one of your guys will tell me,” he told Lott officials.

“I’ve been doing these numbers for twenty years. They didn’t really mean anything. I just tested them and they still used that time.”

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told officers he had “done the work” so no response to their previous calls was possible.

He traded his 12-point victory over Nextra Brook News in Mitchelton.

The owner of the shop, Stephen Bird, is delighted with his win and hopes to have some fun in these uncertain times.

“Hopefully he can go a long way in bringing about some of the sadness he may be feeling right now,” Mr Bird said.

“We wish her the best of luck with her gift and hope she can help achieve some of her dreams.”

When asked to enjoy his multi-million dollar airplane flight, the Brisbane man said he had a lot of ideas going on.

“I’m a simple figure, so I have a simple structure. I wish I had something to do,” he said.

“I like to upgrade cars, so I hope to buy more of these.

“I’m going back to work now, but I can doubt it.”