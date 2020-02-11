The British corona virus ‘Super Spreader’ may have infected at least 11 people in three countries

The story of a traveling British entrepreneur who appears to have passed the coronavirus on to British people in at least three countries has raised concerns about “super spreaders” that could play an overwhelming role in the transmission of the infection.

A UK citizen who has not been named may have inadvertently transmitted the virus to at least eleven people while traveling from Singapore to France, Switzerland and England, according to UK health officials and reports in the UK media. Infected Britons in England, France and Spain have probably received the virus from him.

The businessman, one of the first British nationals to have a positive virus finding, works for the gas analysis company Servomex, according to the Guardian. He traveled to Singapore for work on January 20 and left on January 22, the newspaper reported. It is believed that he was infected with the virus during his stay.

China reported 908 deaths and approximately 40,000 coronavirus cases as the epidemic continues to worsen. Eight cases were confirmed in the UK.

The corona virus can spread quickly between people, usually through close personal contact and drops of breath. Authorities in the UK and beyond are trying to trace the traces of the entrepreneur from when he discovered the virus to when he got a positive result in the UK a few days later. From Singapore, he is said to have stopped at a French ski resort, boarded a flight, stopped by in a pub in his hometown, and may have gone to a medical clinic. The authorities are addressing those who may have come into close contact with him.

Researchers say the incubation period for the virus can range from 3 to 24 days.

From Singapore, the businessman visited a chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, a ski area in the French Alps. According to the French Ministry of Health, five British citizens, including a 9-year-old, also lived in the same chalet and tested the virus as positive. The Guardian reported that the French authorities had closed two schools the nine-year-old had attended. Six other British nationals were hospitalized for observation.

On Sunday, French health authorities announced two new cases related to the ski area. “We have learned that two other cases are related to this cluster, two adults – one diagnosed in the UK and the other diagnosed in Mallorca – related to a stay in Les Contamines-Montjoie apartment, “Jerome Salomon, a senior health official said in a televised statement, Reuters reported.

British officials announced Monday that four more people in the UK tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said the “new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus has been transmitted in France”.

After spending some time in the chalet in the Alps, the businessman traveled to Geneva, where he caught a flight to Gatwick Airport in London on January 28th. Almost 200 people were on board the aircraft.

EasyJet, a low-cost airline, said it had 183 passengers and six crew members on board and that health officials had contacted the passengers who were close to the man concerned.

“[A] Although the risk to others on board the flight is very low, the crew that operated the flight were advised to monitor their health for a period of 14 days after the flight, as recommended by Public Health England,” the airline said with a statement. “The original flight was 13 days ago and none are showing any symptoms.”

The businessman is reportedly from Hove, a town in the Brighton neighborhood. Together the two places are known as “Brighton and Hove”.

The BBC reported that a Brighton doctor’s office was temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

By Monday afternoon, the UK authorities had carried out a total of 1,114 tests for the virus. Eight had come back positive.

Adam Kucharski, epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was “comforting from a control perspective that these cases are related.” At the moment he said in the UK: “We don’t see five or ten cases where we have no idea where they come from.”

On average, he said, those who are infected could pass it on to two people. Since the corona virus is spread through droplets that don’t travel far, it is not uncommon for someone infected with the plane not to pass it on to many or other passengers.