The British doctor looked for unnecessary operations

January 24 (UPI) – A doctor in Solihull, England, is being examined for allegedly unnecessary surgery. A hospital contacted 217 former patients to review their medical procedures.

Dr. Habib Rahman, an orthopedic shoulder specialist, is being examined by the British General Medical Council. His patients at Spire Parkway Hospital were “recalled” or asked to return to the hospital to “assess whether their treatment was appropriate” after the Royal College of Surgeons completed an investigation into Rahman’s diagnoses and operations.

The investigation was uncovered after an unnamed woman who had two unsuccessful surgeries was invited to a hospital consultation, where another orthopedist informed her that her surgeries were senseless.

“I was not only told that my operations were unnecessary, but that the type of operation I received from Mr. Rahman was not his specialty,” she said.

Rahman’s shoulder surgery practice was restricted in 2018 and suspended in 2019. During this time, Spire Healthcare, operator of the Spire Parkway Hospital, the Royal College of Surgeons, invited an independent group that regulates surgery in England to investigate Rahman’s practice.

The healthcare company was the center of an investigation that ended in 2017, in which breast surgeon Dr. Ian Patterson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after 17 convictions for 17 premeditated wounds. Ten plaintiffs sued Patterson after performing “extensive life-changing surgeries for no medically justified reason.” However, hundreds of patients are believed to have had traumatic and disfiguring surgery after being told that they had cancer.