The British government is not actively investigating Scotland-N. Ireland Bridge, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

February 10 (UPI) – The British government is considering plans to build a controversial road bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Monday.

A spokesman said Johnson ministers are actively considering the proposal despite skepticism from some engineers.

“Government officials are working on the idea,” said Johnson’s office.

The Prime Minister is considering the possibility of building a bridge and a tunnel that will connect the two nations of the United Kingdom at their closest points for around $ 26 billion, the Scotsman said.

Johnson first came up with the idea in December. If it were built, the structure would span approximately 25 miles between the Larne and Portpatrick areas.

“The idea is currently being worked on,” added Johnson’s spokesman.

“He is reviewing a wide range of programs in the UK that could increase productivity.”

The idea of ​​a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland was taken up with caution by some engineers. Such a long bridge over the water, which in some places has a depth of 300 meters, is fraught with all kinds of problems.

Former Secretary of Transportation Andrew Adonis said the bridge would be a high priority at the expense of other needs.

“The big infrastructure projects Belfast needs are decent rail lines to Dublin and Derry,” he tweeted. “It doesn’t have one either. That would cost a fraction of that ridiculous bridge.”