LONDON – The Jewish Chronicle of Britain, which describes itself as the world’s oldest newspaper, is seeking a siege, one of the highest casualties in the media profile of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a decline in advertising spending.

Established in 1841, the title – often known as JC – says the extermination is expected to end in the next two to three weeks and will make every effort to continue to be published at that time.

“It brings news for us,” said Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle.

“I have nothing to say further confirming the role will be as usual next week, and we have every intention of avoiding any interruption,” Pollard said.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has hit marketing budgets, forcing media groups around the world to reduce staff numbers, cut costs and stop publishing certain titles.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the editorial and production team in the newspaper, it has become clear that the Jewish Chronicle will not survive the impact of the current coronavirus epidemic in its current form,” JC said in a statement.

The Kessler Foundation, owners of the newspaper, said it is working to secure a future for the title after its liquidation.

The Guardian newspaper reported that staff were told the parent company had run out of money during the lockdown.

The London-based London Chronicle says it strives to showcase the wide diversity of religious, social and political thought across the spectrum, both Orthodox and secular.

In one of the most notable interviews, the JC in 1981 addressed then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who described the Israeli attack on a Iraqi nuclear plant as a step toward global anarchy. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)