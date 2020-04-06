The British Open in July at the Royal St George’s is canceled

The R&A has taken the unprecedented step in wartime to cancel this year’s open championship. The 149th edition of the oldest golf major, to be held at Royal St George’s in Kent from July 16, will be held at the same location, near Sandwich, in 2021. It will be the first time since 1945 that it there is no Open in a calendar year.

“It was necessary to cancel the championship on the basis of advice from the British government, health authorities, public services and R&A advisers,” said a statement.

Speculation surrounded the Open for weeks as the world struggled with the coronavirus crisis. The Masters and the US PGA Championship have already been postponed, with the majors still hoping to play later in 2020. Other information on this is believed to be forthcoming. R&A instead followed the example of Wimbledon by striking out this year entirely. Previous suggestions were that the R&A and the United States Golf Association – which oversees the US Open – were competing for a date in September before the Ryder Cup.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored all of the options for playing the Open this year, but that will not be possible,” said Martin Slumbers, managing director of R&A. “There are many different considerations that go into organizing a major sporting event of this magnitude. We are counting on the support of emergency services, local authorities and a host of other organizations to organize the championship and it would be unreasonable to impose additional requirements on them when they have far more pressing priorities to deal with. “

Since financial considerations also play a key role in R&A decision making, the Open is said to be covered by an insurance policy similar – if not identical – to Wimbledon, whereby this cancellation will result in reduced losses at strict minimum. The Open has entered into lucrative broadcast deals, including with Sky Sports and about 200,000 spectators were expected at Royal St George’s in just over three months.

“The R&A will transfer more than 2020 purchased tickets and hospitality packages to the Open in 2021,” the statement added. “Buyers who no longer wish (or are no longer able) to participate in 2021 will receive a full refund. Further information on this process will be sent directly to ticket and reception buyers in due course. “

R&A has also confirmed that the 150th Open will take place as planned in St Andrews, now in 2022. – Guardian

Revised PGA tour schedule

Canceled: July 13-19, The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England

To be confirmed: July 13-19 (formerly The Open Championship week) – potential PGA Tour event

TBC: July 27-August 2 (formerly Men’s Olympic Competition Week) – potential PGA Tour event

Confirmed: August 3-9 – PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Confirmed: PGA Tour End of Season Event / FedExCup Playoffs

August 10 to 16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23 – The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7 – Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Confirmed: September 14 to 20 – United States Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

Confirmed: September 22-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

Confirmed: November 9th to 15th: the Masters tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia