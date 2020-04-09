The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leaving intensive care and positive steps

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, left the intensive care unit on Thursday afternoon, is now in a general cabinet and is “taking positive steps forward” with his coronavirus treatment.

Downing Street, the prime minister’s political office and official residence, said Boris Johnson was transferred from the intensive care unit Thursday to the general ward, four days after he was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London for his symptoms. persistent coronavirus. The spokesman said the Prime Minister would continue to receive “close monitoring” in this first phase of recovery, but the announcement was a clear improvement for the Prime Minister.

The announcement came just hours after another health update of the temporary government’s Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, which was chosen by Mr. Johnson when first diagnosed in March as a “designated survivor”.

In a nutshell, Raab said of Boris Johnson’s condition, “he continues to take positive steps forward and has a good mood.”

Another update on Mr Johnson’s health earlier Thursday stated that the Prime Minister had a “good night” at the hospital and that his health “is steadily improving.” Revealing that he had not talked to Boris Johnson for days, Raab confirmed that he was authorized to make “big decisions”, saying “we have all the authority we need” for as long as he has his hand at the helm.

Johnson first entered the hospital Sunday night, according to his doctors’ advice, said it for further tests. Within 24 hours he had been transferred to an intensive care facility, but as revealed in previous Downing Street talks, he did not lose consciousness and was not placed on a ventilator.

The Prime Minister, according to Wednesday, was “sitting in bed” and “responding to treatment”.

Leading figures from Westminster and Royals have been diagnosed or self-isolated with China’s coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock was diagnosed the same day as the Prime Minister, but he recovered soon after. Brexit Cabinet Coordinator Michael Gove resigns after a member of his family started symptoms the week before.

