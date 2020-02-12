LONDON – A British businessman known as the “super spreader” of the COVID-19 coronavirus said on Tuesday that he had fully recovered but remained isolated in a hospital in central London.

Steve Walsh made a statement about his company from Guy’s and St. Thomas ’Hospital after he got the virus on a business trip to Singapore.

He is said to have infected at least eleven other British people – five in a ski chalet in the French Alps and five who have since returned to his hometown of Brighton on the south east coast of England.

Another person was diagnosed on vacation in Spain.

Walsh said he turned to the British government health service when he realized he might be sick.

“As soon as I knew I was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my family doctor, NHS 111 and Public Health England,” said the 53-year-old.

“I was advised to visit an isolated hospital room despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed,” he added.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate itself.”

Walsh represented its Servomex natural gas analytics company at the Grand Hyatt Singapore sales conference from January 20-22.

A company that serves as Servomex adviser described Steve as an ingenious boyscout leader who has two children and often travels abroad to work.

Servomex is a division of the high-tech instrument and software provider Spectris, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The UK health authorities have so far tested 1,358 people and registered eight cases domestically.

The media’s focus on the Brighton “super spreader” increased after one of the coastal city’s medical centers was temporarily closed because two of its employees were also infected.

A second branch of the same medical center shut down on Tuesday.

Walsh traveled to the French Alps before returning from Geneva to London on an EasyJet flight with more than 100 passengers.

His co-workers said Walsh returned from his trip to his local Brighton pub after his return and attended a group yoga session in his church.

He put himself in “self-isolation” after one of his colleagues got sick abroad.

A Servomex spokesman said the company is still open and working with the authorities to ensure the well-being of our employees.

Health officials in Brighton are currently trying to track down patients from the two health professionals diagnosed with the virus strain.

The UK’s health authorities have sought to dispel fears caused by a flood of media reports of a “super spreader” infecting the public without anyone’s knowledge.

“The tracing of the first four cases has been swift and is now complete, while the tracing of the last four cases is ongoing,” Health Minister Matt Hancock told Parliament.

Hancock announced that the work of the UK health authorities helped find the five Britons who are still isolated in France.

“They are now being treated and the Federal Foreign Office is supporting the consulate,” said Hancock.

However, some medical researchers said that Walsh’s case pointed to a bigger problem: the possibility that the virus could spread from someone who had no symptoms.

The episode “could support the fact that the virus can be dropped by individuals before symptoms appear, which we hear more and more anecdotally,” said Stephen Griffin, a virus researcher at the University of Leeds.

“This would make the spread containment problem more likely to combat an outbreak of the flu than the SARS experience,” said Griffin.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was another coronavirus that originated in China and killed 774 people worldwide between 2002 and 2003.

