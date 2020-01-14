The Britney Spears art exhibition makes its debut in France this month

An art gallery in France has announced that it will host an exhibition of Britney Spears artwork later this month.

The Sympa gallery in the southwestern village of Figeac shared details of the exhibition on Instagram and wrote: “We are pleased to announce that we will be opening the first @britneyspears solo show.”

The exhibition opens on January 18 and is entitled “Sometimes you just have to play !!!!!”. She was inspired by a title Spears wrote on Instagram last year when she posted a video of herself painting outside.

The gallery says the exhibition will run “to the end of the world,” which is a nod to the song of the same name by Spears from 2011.

It is currently not known whether Spears is involved in the exhibition.

Visit the gallery website for more information.

The flower painting used to promote the exhibition is a Spears donation that was donated to a charity auction in Las Vegas in 2017 to help the victims of the Root 91 Harvest music festival shoot. It was sold to Robin Leach, moderator of the CBS series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and cost $ 10,000 (£ 7,708).

Last year, Britney Spears went to a psychiatric facility after an emotional stress.

She later informed fans about her status and said that “everything is fine” and that her family has been through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I only needed time to heal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back soon. “

In early 2019, Britney Spears canceled her stay in Las Vegas after her father was hospitalized and almost died.