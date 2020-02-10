The Briton in the French Alps may have spread the corona virus across Europe

LONDON / MADRID – A British man who contracted the new corona virus during a conference in Singapore may have infected seven more people when he stayed on the way home for a few days in a chalet in a French mountain village, health experts said on Sunday ,

The man, Britain’s third case of the virus, was with a group of vacationers at the chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie for four days at the end of last month.

Five other Britons in the alpine ski area have since proven positive for the corona virus, French officials said this weekend and linked the cases to the chalet group.

However, the path doesn’t seem to end there. The disease, transmitted by the same man, may have spread elsewhere, highlighting the challenges facing health authorities in containing infections in an era of global air travel.

The Spanish authorities said on Sunday that a British man in Mallorca had tested positive after coming into contact with an infected person in France who allegedly belonged to the chalet group.

Meanwhile, UK health officials said on Sunday that the country had registered its fourth case of coronavirus and the person had the disease from a Briton while in France.

“This new case appears to be linked to the accumulation of cases in the French ski area,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the English University of East Anglia. “As such, this case is part of the same cluster that is reported to be related to a British citizen returning from Singapore.”

More generally, while the outbreak of the new corona virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to Reuters, only a tiny fraction of the cases – about 330 out of over 37,000 – were outside mainland China.

Les Contamines-Montjoie residents, wearing some face masks, stood up on Sunday to be tested for the new corona virus when the authorities tried to curb the spread.

French officials said they had tracked down everyone who may have been in close contact with the group of eleven British people exposed to the virus after sharing their homes in the village.

Five of them tested positive, including a 9 year old and his father. Two other children – the infected child’s siblings – were hospitalized for check-up in France, officials added.

Her mother had left the country at the beginning of the investigation and was being observed in a British hospital, French officials said. It was not clear if it was the last case diagnosed in the UK.

The Spanish authorities said the Briton who tested positive in Mallorca was one of four family members who were observed on Friday after contacting someone in France who was later diagnosed with the virus.

The family appears to be part of the larger group in the French ski resort, Fernando Simon, director of the health emergency coordination center at the Spanish Ministry of Health, told reporters.

However, he said he could not 100% confirm this because family privacy was respected.

The family returned to Mallorca from France on January 29 and the father began to show mild symptoms 24 hours later.

Simon said the man was currently “in good health” but was being kept in isolation and the authorities made a list of all the people he might have come across in Mallorca.