The Broadway Show of Middle Girls is about getting a movie

Another classic remake is on its way.

“Mean Girls” will hit the big screen again after almost 16 years, but this time it will be in the form of music. The new adaptation will be based on the successful Broadway show.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,” Tina Fey said in a statement. “It was incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and the music brought to the audience. I have spent sixteen years with these characters now. It’s my Marvel universe and I love them dearly. “

The film will be produced by Paramount Pictures and, as in the original film, Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels will produce it. Fey wrote the book for the Broadway show and will write the script for the remake. The film will also feature Broadway series composer Jeff Richmond and songwriter Nell Benjamin.

“We are thrilled to bring this virtual property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible cinema team,” said Elizabeth Raposo, production director.

The Broadway show

“Mean Girls” was first released at the National Theater in Washington, DC, in October 2017, according to Playbill. It has officially opened on Broadway in April 2018 and is currently presenting the program until August 2020.

Producers are expected to bring the show to London’s West End sometime next year, according to the variety.

The Broadway show received some good reviews because of Fey’s spirit and ability to turn the classic into a fresh sing-along. The Hollywood Reporter called the show “an amazingly enjoyable and truly funny sugar with a lot of heart”.

The publication also commented on the musical numbers, saying that “the songs play their part in the spirit, both in Benjamin’s agile lyrics (recalling her work on legal blond music) and in Richmond’s rich rhythms, who lend themselves to a touches of a variety of styles. “

Variety said that “fans of the original film need to be reassured that nothing important has been cleared from history”.

So, if this is any indication of what is to come, then the new adaptation will please old fans and attract a new generation.