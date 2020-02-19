[The Brooklyn Nets defend Kyrie Irving indefinitely with a shoulder issue | NBA Information]

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he when yet again encounters problems with his right shoulder.

Irving missed 26 online games with a shoulder harm previously this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Irving is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist afterwards this week.

Atkinson mentioned he will be a distinct professional than Irving noticed in December and hopes to have a clearer calendar according to Irving’s condition following the appointment.

Previously this season, Irving said he wished to prevent shoulder surgical procedure and rehabilitate the damage. He obtained a cortisone injection pretty much two months back and returned to motion on January 12.

But 6 moments All-Star has performed in just 20 video games this season, and has also squandered some time with knee and hamstring accidents.



There is some worry that the reverse shoulder could stop the season. But Atkinson mentioned he “didn’t want to go there.”

Atkinson claimed there was no specific incident that led to the past setback.

“The shoulder is a tough point,” explained Atkinson. “I think it was anything intermittent wherever it is really bothering you. Some days you truly feel fantastic, some days you will not truly feel excellent. But I think it acquired to the place that it was, & # 39 hey, let’s see a different professional. & # 39”

Irving, who turns 28 in March, averages 27.4 factors, 6.four helps and 5.two rebounds in his very first year with the Nets. He signed a four-yr, $ 136 million agreement as a no cost agent in July.

