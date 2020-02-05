The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reflects how they evolved over seven seasons

Despite Fox’s cancellation in 2018 and the subsequent (welcome) renewal at NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine remains largely unchanged – it’s still one of the most dependable fun ensemble comedies on television. But on the eve of season seven, it’s also obvious that the series has evolved over time. The current cultural climate may make it difficult for some to accept a show with good-humored police officers as protagonists, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine has not stayed away from the real world and dealt with issues such as racial profiling, homophobia and sexism at work. The show keeps proving that it can be fun and sincere – without going into the “very special episode” – especially thanks to its diverse cast, which seems to drive each other as much as if they became each other Bring laughter.

Speaking of the cast, Brooklyn Nine-Nine invited us last fall to sit at the stands in Shaw’s Bar to chat with the entire ensemble and series showrunner Dan Goor. After playing a “major” seventh season, we let Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, and the rest of the team talk about the development of the show, both on a macro level and through individual character development. And although changes are a good thing for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we were pleased to hear that some things remain the same: Andre Braugher told us that despite the unfortunate death of Corgi actor Stewart, and Holt’s beloved dog Cheddar will remain an important part of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will begin season seven on Thursday, February 6, on NBC with two episodes featuring Vanessa Bayer’s officer Debbie Fogel and the new police captain.