Three brothers in Highland, Texas, celebrated the holiday party in a very unique way on March 28 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

When a college student, Maura Chapman, heard that her sister Grayson’s promo had been canceled due to virus problems, she decided to take matters into her own hands, according to Big Country Homepage.

“I thought, ‘Oh man, we need to do at least something,'” he said.

To make the night unforgettable, Maura, her younger brother Crae, and their mother Jaci hit the front porch with decorations they found in the house.

“We just did things about drugs that we had at home and we made it special,” recalls Jaci.

Later, the three brothers all dressed in their best formal attire to celebrate the night with a few family members.

Jaci said, adding:

Grayson thought it looked a little cheesy at first. But she was so excited to be able to dress up after all, and go for her latest prom. Once we started decorating the porch and staging the music, he started to get into the spirit.

On Twitter night, Maura shared photos of herself and her siblings enjoying the porch party:

When your older sister can't go to the promotion, you take her to her.

Although concern about the virus caused the cancellation of so many of Grayson’s important facts, his mother said he has endured the disappointment well.

“It was not the promotion she had intended at all, but we have tried to teach our children that life is 10 percent of what happens and 90 percent of their reaction,” said Jaci.

To top off the night, Grayson was even crowned by his promotion queen family.

“We used my crown to make it an even more realistic experience to have that element of ball queen and king,” Maura explained.

Crae said the whole evening was something he’ll never forget.

“It was just a small family moment that we will always remember,” he concluded.