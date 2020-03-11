The Brothers rejoice 50 many years of The Allmans with epic setlist

The surviving associates of the last Allman Brothers Band lineup reunited final evening for a clearly show at the legendary Madison Square Backyard garden in New York.

Billed less than the identify “The Brothers”, the musicians – who incorporated guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Vehicles, drummer Jaimoe Johanson, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones – played a 24-song set that spanned the Allmans’ profession.

The present took location extra than five many years on from the band’s last exhibit at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Oct 28, 2014, and three years just after the death of founder member Gregg Allman.

Among the setlist have been classics like Statesboro Blues, Black Hearted Lady, Jessica, Mountain Jam, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed and Whipping Post, even though the band were joined on ten tracks by keyboardist Chuck Leavell, a member of The Allman Brothers Band from 1972 right until 1976. Comprehensive setlist underneath.

In January, the launch of Difficulties No A lot more: 50th Anniversary Selection, a multi-disc compilation celebrating the band, was announced. The 10LP, 61-song set is now available, and was made by Allman Brothers historians and aficionados Monthly bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=eUHcKvTUblA

The Brothers: New York’s Madison Sq. Yard: March 10, 2020



Set 1

You should not Want You No Extra (The Spencer Davis Team cover)

It really is Not My Cross to Bear (The Allman Brothers Band go over)

Statesboro Blues (Blind Willie McTell deal with)

Revival (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Hassle No More (Muddy Waters cover)

Never Retain Me Wonderin’ (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

Black Hearted Girl (The Allman Brothers Band include)

Desires (The Allman Brothers Band go over)

Hot ‘Lanta (The Allman Brothers Band address)

Come and Go Blues (The Allman Brothers Band cover) *

Soulshine (The Allman Brothers Band include) *

Stand Back again (The Allman Brothers Band address) *

Jessica (The Allman Brothers Band deal with) *

Set 2

Mountain Jam (The Allman Brothers Band protect) *

Blue Sky (The Allman Brothers Band include) *

Desdemona (The Allman Brothers Band go over) *

Ain’t Wastin’ Time No Additional (The Allman Brothers Band protect) *

Every Hungry Girl (The Allman Brothers Band protect)

Melissa (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (The Allman Brothers Band cover)

No A person to Operate With (The Allman Brothers Band deal with)

1 Way Out (Elmore James cover)

Encore

Midnight Rider (The Allman Brothers Band protect) *

Whipping Write-up (The Allman Brothers Band protect) *

* = with Chuck Leavell