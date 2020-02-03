The Bruins are in first place in the Atlantic Division and the Canucks are tops in the Pacific.

The Bruins drew a tough opponent for their first home game since the winter break.

After winning impressive weekend wins in Winnipeg and Minnesota, the Bruins will host the Vancouver Canucks in a fight between division leaders on Tuesday night in the TD Garden. The Bruins (31-10-12) rule the Atlantic Division while the Canucks (30-18-5) are tops in the Pacific Division.

“They play really well, but I didn’t see them this year,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy follows team training on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

“They have taken a step compared to last year. They are a playoff team and I thought they had added some character boys and (J.T.) Miller really helped their team. They have done some good things with their line-up and those young boys are a year older and a year better. They are probably a bit underestimated at the moment, but they have always played well. ”

The Canucks have two quality lines. Bo Horvat the first line is flanked Tanner Pearson and former Bruin Loui Eriksson. Miller skates left wing on the second with center Elias Pettersson, the top scorer of the team with 55 points, and Jake Virtanen.

newcomer Quinn Hughes is seventh in the NHL among scored defenders with eight goals and 31 assists. Hughes helped raise the Canucks powerplay, which is seventh in the competition with a success rate of 23.0%.

“They have a young team with many skills and their boys did pretty well in the All-Star game,” said Bruins defenseman. Matt Grzelcyk. “They are nice to see and they always play well against us, so we have to be ready to play. They are in a tough race in the West and we are well aware of that and we want to play well in the play-offs. ”

Beanpot time

Boston University was the only participant in the 68th annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament semi-final on Monday night in the TD Garden with a presence in the dressing room of Bruins. Grzelcyk, fellow blue lining Charlie McAvoy and center Charlie Coyle are all Terriers who have become Bruins.

Bruins had a better Beanpot representation on last year’s roster with former Boston College ahead Brian Gionta and the right wing of Harvard Ryan Donato. The Bruins increased the BU ranking when they exchanged Donato to Coyle for Minnesota.

“It looks like all four teams are evenly aligned and coming in well, so it should be fun to watch,” Grzelcyk said.

Squares Super Bowl

Cassidy attended a Super Bowl party on Sunday and drew favorable numerical squares that the winning Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers could not deliver.

“I am happy for (coach of the chef) Andy Reid and it was an entertaining game, “Cassidy said. “But the problem with being at a party is that you always pay attention to your grades and that I didn’t win either.

“I had good grades. I had three and zero and seven and six and came up with nothing. ”