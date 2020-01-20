The Bruins have the third best power play in the NHL.

The powerplay is a glamor assignment with a grainy bottom.

Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk knows all about it, because he works there.

DeBrusk patrols on the left boards and behind the net on the Bruins 1-3-1 first unit power play and his many contributions to one of the elite units of the NHL are not always reflected in the score summary.

DeBrusk takes his usual turns on the second line and works the power game when the Bruins organize the Vegas Golden Knights in the TD Garden on Tuesday evening.

The NHL goes into hibernation for five days for the All-Star break and the Bruins take nine days off with their built-in bye week and resume play in Winnipeg on January 31.

“We ask him to do some of that (grainy work) and puck recovery,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after Monday’s training at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. “Usually there is always someone on your hip when you are in that position, especially when you are first at the puck behind the net and the D approaches you with larger bodies.

“That is a challenge for everyone we place there and we ask him to be around for tips, second chances, deflections and such. That is his role and we do not deviate much from that as a net frontman.”

DeBrusk is rarely able to accept tape-to-tape feeds from defender Torey Krug, who acts as a rainmaker during power play.

That task is primarily reserved for All-Star right-wing David Pastrnak, who routinely shops with the dot in the left circle. Pastrnak leads the competition in goals (37) and power play goals (16).

Center Patrice Bergeron (eight power-play goals) and right-wing Brad Marchand (4) are also the beneficiaries of Krug’s size, but five of DeBrusk’s 14 goals have played in the power play. Krug is fourth in the competition with 18 power play assists.

“Usually just recovering pucks is the biggest thing,” DeBrusk said. “I think they use my speed and speed to grab those loose pucks and give them to the big boys. But there is more net front and just some sort of fighting and removing sticks from lanes and seams in the O zone so that certain things open up. It depends on how they kill and sometimes they leave me open for tips, but I was too lucky there. No luck at all, but that will change at this time of the year. ”

De Bruins is currently in third place in the competition with 42 goals in 160 situations for a success rate of 26.2%. They follow Edmonton (29.7%) and Tampa Bay (26.2%).

The Bruins have been at or near the top since the start of the season due to the consistent, consistent play of the first unit.

“We have been pretty consistent for most of the year in that aspect of getting momentum and goals and things,” DeBrusk said. “Of course there will be malfunctions and things that we don’t want to happen, but you have to be a little aware of certain teams that play aggressively at the front.”