The Bryant helicopter pilot tried to avoid dense fog

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) – An experienced pilot who plunged into a Los Angeles hill killing Kobe Bryant and eight others tried to avoid fog that had hit the helicopter police, authorities said.

But even experienced pilots may only have a few seconds to act if they are blinded by the weather. This was explained by an expert when investigators searched the wreck for signs of the crash on Sunday morning.

The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the death of the retired superstar and the other victims.

Bryant’s death at the age of 41 was mourned around the world in shocked grief. And while the official investigation into the cause of the crash was just beginning and the crews were still working to recover the bodies, experts and chair pilots were already flooding the social media and the air waves with speculation.

DaMon Reece, kneeling in the middle, from St. Louis, lights candles for a vigil on Monday, January 27, 2020, to commemorate former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis , Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. (David Carson / St. Louis mail delivery via AP)

The weather was a popular topic. Thick fog had settled on part of the trajectory.

The chartered Sikorsky S-76B was a luxurious twin-engine aircraft that Bryant used frequently in jumps around the notoriously congested area of ​​LA. It was on the way from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County when it crashed in Calabasas.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the other passengers drove to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy, a youth sports center in Thousand Oaks. Bryant was supposed to train a basketball tournament there, in which his daughter should participate.

John Altobelli, 56, a long-time head coach of the Southern California baseball team Orange Coast College, was also killed; his wife Keri; and daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a primary school in Southern California.

In this photo dated June 14, 2009, Los Angles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna celebrate after the Lakers 99-86 defeat against Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA final at the Amway Arena in Orlando. (Stephen M. Dowell / Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was the chief pilot of the ship owner Island Express Helicopters. He was also a flight instructor, had more than 8,000 flight hours and had flown several times with Bryant and other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

“He was such a nice man,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Randy Waldman, a Los Angeles helicopter flight instructor, said that the radar tracking data he saw led him to believe that the pilot was confused in the fog and plunged into a lethal dive.

The speed of the plane “means that it was completely out of control and made a dive,” said Waldman.

“Once you are disoriented, your body senses tell you the wrong thing. You have no idea which way to go, ”he said.

“If you fly visually and find yourself in a situation where you can’t see the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the plane may be 10.15 seconds,” said Waldman.

Some experts asked whether the helicopter should have been flying at all. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department had grounded their own helicopters.

“He could have turned and returned to a safer place with better visibility,” said Waldman.

“However, someone who does it professionally is often put under pressure to get their customers where they need to go,” said Waldman. “They take risks that they shouldn’t take.”

The helicopter was flying around Burbank, north of Los Angeles, when the pilot was granted air traffic control permission to use special visual flight rules that allowed the helicopter to fly in less than optimal visibility and weather conditions.

According to radio traffic, Zobayan should follow a highway and remain at or below 762 meters. The pilot did not appear to be overly concerned, although at one point he asked air traffic controllers to provide “flight tracking” guidelines, but was informed that the helicopter was too low for this radar support.

About four minutes later, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said, “The pilot advised that they ascend to avoid a layer of cloud.”

It was his last message to the air traffic controllers.

“When ATC asked what the pilot was up to, there was no answer,” said Homendy. “Radar data shows that the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet (701 meters) and then made a left turn.”

Two minutes later, someone called 911 on site to report the crash. The helicopter had slammed into a slope and caught fire.

Details of what followed are still under investigation, but there are indications that the helicopter crashed about 305 meters deep. It flew at a speed of 296 km / h and, according to Flightradar24, landed on the ground at a speed of more than 4000 feet per minute.

Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, comments on the crash of the helicopter that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others at the Lost Hills substation in Calabasas, California. On the left is Elizabeth Espinoza, Executive Communication Director for the Sheriff’s Department in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes)

The rapid ascent and descent of the helicopter indicate that the pilot was disoriented, said Jerry Kidrick, a retired army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and is now teaching at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Disoriented pilots should immediately switch from visual cues to flying the aircraft and only use the machine’s instruments, he said.

“It’s one of the most dangerous conditions you can be in,” said Kidrick. “Often your body tells you something different from what the instruments tell you.”

On Monday, NTSB investigators searched the area to collect evidence, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolled the steep Calabasas Hill. Homendy said the NTSB is expected to be on site for five days.

“It was a pretty devastating accident scene,” she said of the widespread rubble. “A piece of tail is down the hill. The hull is on the other side of the hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards away. “

Homendy asked the weather photos in the area at the time of the crash to send them to the NTSB. However, she said the investigation teams would investigate everything from the history and actions of the pilot to the condition of the helicopter and its engines.

“We look at people, machines and the environment,” she said. “And the weather is only a small part of it.”

Condon reported from New York and Koenig from Dallas. Associate press writer Brian Melley also contributed to this story.

