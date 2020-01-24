The BTS will be performed at Grammy 2020

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that a special section called “Old Town Road All-Stars” will take place during the Grammys. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will be joined by double, Mason Ramsey and K-Pop BTS superstars.

Yes, you read it right – BTS performs Grammy.

The announcement follows the Variety feature on Lil Nas X. The track revealed the special scene, though the recording academy had not confirmed anything at the time. More speculation came out last night after Ariana Grande tweeted a photo of herself and the larger team – Min Yoongi (Suga) missing from the picture.

At first, leader and rapper Kim Namjoon (RM) was the only one reported to have performed. collaborated with Lil Nas X on the remix of “Old Town Road.” However, the Registration Academy statement included the whole team of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

From zero nominations to … Grammy Performers?

Although BTS fans should be pleased with their appearance, many do not take the announcement too lightly. just search “BTS Grammy” on Twitter and you’ll find a plethora of tweets. But to fully understand why, let me start from the beginning.

In September 2018, the Grammy Museum announces “A Conversation with the BTS”, an intimate event with the band and some of their fans. The event took place after four nights of BTS, a sold-out stint at the Staples Center for their “Love Yourself” tour. They sat down with Artistic Director Scott Goldman to talk about their creative processes and what to follow for them.

Last year, the Grammys invited BTS to present the 2019 prize. Although not nominated for their music, their album Love Yourself: Tear won one for Best Recording Package. St. Vincent’s Masseduction won the award in this category. All in all, they still made history, being Korea’s first act to both be in the award and also to be nominated.

After the 2019 Grammys, many thought the BTS would have a big shot at a musical nomination. The billboard said the band submitted their song with Halsey, “Boy With Luv,” for consideration for three categories, including Record and Song of the Year. Their album, Map of the Soul: Persona, was also submitted for the album of the year.

However, when nominations were filed in November, BTS were nowhere to be seen. Although presenters cited world music and impact, the band remained lacking. This caused some confusion because of how many BTS records were broken throughout the year. With MOTS: Persona reaching number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, it marked the third release of the album to do so. This made them the first artist with the most No. 1 albums in a year from The Beatles. In addition, the album surpassed Beyoncé’s surprise, Homecoming. But even so, the septum received nothing.

Many went to social media expressing their feelings on the subject.

I’ll say it now: with all the sales, streams and top ratings of the Soul Map: PERSONA, @ BTS_twt deserves at least one nomination for Album of the Year.

I said what I said. # GRAMMYs

– Luke Waltham7 (@lukewaltham) November 20, 2019

#GRAMMYs Talk about world music and influences. Under no circumstances have they been appointed …

– Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) November 20, 2019

Expect to wait @bts_bighit Haven’t received ANY nominations for Grammy? HOW?!! He’s one of the most important artists and probably the most powerful group in the entertainment industry right now … they are players who are changing the game of our industry … That’s crazy. 🤔🤯 pic.twitter.com/tSjXZABwjU

– Laura Rizzotto (@LauraRizzotto) November 20, 2019

Halsey and producer DJ Swivel worked with BTS and commented on the group that received zero nominations.

Wow, woke up to 3 Grammy nominations !! Although it’s a joke @BTS_twt didn’t get one. This is worth more than ever this year!

– DJ Swivel (@djswivel) November 20, 2019

deleting and ignoring all negativity. The BTS deserved many nominations. However, I am not surprised that they were not recognized. the US is so behind the whole movement. the time will come.

– h (@halsey) November 20, 2019

With the Grammys paying so much attention to BTS last year, it seemed like they had a chance to be nominated. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The awards show is not the only one that receives some kind of reaction to issues like this. The MTV Video Music Awards created a controversial K-Pop category last year. while the K-Pop artists were huge, many did not understand why there had to be a separate category.

these ghosts do not understand that we are not crazy for your favor to be nominated or anything, but the fact that bts won bbmas against fantastic dragons and M5 proving to have flows, sales and impact and vmas created a whole new category of kpop

– B7 (@namgitape) July 29, 2019

Idk if something will change with VMAs or if the Kpop class will stay or what. But the separation by nationality and nationality on the pretext of this kind has happened in the US for many decades and it is frankly so nice to see it discussed at the national / intl + level.

– Miche7 (@MicheBangtan) July 26, 2019

K-Pop is a species that continues to take the world by storm, selling venues in minutes and breaking countless records. As a K-Pop fan myself, it’s hard to see that these groups don’t get the recognition they deserve, but we can only hope that things within the industry will one day change.

The bright side

Unlike receiving zero nominations, BTS is still very excited about presenting “The Biggest Night of Music”, especially since RM said they would “return” after their appearance last year.

To see BTS playing alongside Lil Nas X and others, be sure to tune in to the Grammys this Sunday at 8pm. EST on CBS.