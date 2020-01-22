The building institute warns that fewer new houses will be built this year and next

According to a new report by the EIB economic institute for the construction sector, the number of new apartments built in the Netherlands will decrease by 5% this year despite the real estate crisis.

Fewer houses will be built this year and next than in 2019, despite the government’s commitment to expand housing.

The downturn is due to the nitrogen compound crisis, which, according to the EIB, has brought a number of construction projects to a standstill. In addition, it will take some time for the measures introduced, such as a lower speed limit for highways and cuts in animal husbandry, to be leaked.

The number of permits for new construction projects also fell sharply last year, and these are apartments that would have been built this year and in 2021.

However, the EIB expects production to grow again by 7% by 2022. This would increase the Dutch housing stock by 70,000 new houses a year, which is still slightly below the government’s target of 75,000.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.