The busy world of Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea plan – News from India

A U.S. warship sails through a sensitive Taiwan Strait by “routine” transit for the second time in a month, U.S. Army said on Friday, hours after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of harnessing a worldwide focus on the Covid-19 pandemic to bolster its territorial ambition in the South China Sea.

Pompeo’s statement points to Beijing’s efforts to push the envelope into the South China Sea where its territorial claims clashed with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

In a video interaction with the ministers of the 10-member Southeast Asian Nations Association to discuss coronavirus parody, Pompeo pointed to China’s announcement of administrative districts over disputed islands and marine areas in the South China Sea and the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel this month.

“Beijing used to exploit (Covid-19) distraction,” Pompeo said, accusing China of exchanging militarized ships to intimidate others into developing offshore gas and oil projects.

China claims that almost all of the South China Sea is the islands and reefs that make it. Earlier this month, Beijing announced the creation of two Paracel and Spratly Island and reef management districts to strengthen its claim to sovereignty over the area.

India is following developments in the South China Sea

There are no statements from India about recent movements in the South China Sea. Or Pompeo’s last statement.

But New Delhi has a continuing interest in development in the region.

For one thing, about 55 percent of India’s trade passes through Malalac, part of the South China Sea.

India has repeatedly called on all parties to avoid unilateral action leading to tensions in the region and called for the peaceful settlement of disputes without threatening the use of force.

In addition, the state-owned ONGC Videsh is also engaged in oil and gas production in cooperation with Vietnam, and is directly influenced by China’s efforts to militarize the South China Sea.

Not just Pompeo

Chinese ships were also accused of breaking into waters near islands under Japanese control last week, when four coastguard vessels sailed the area about 90 minutes before departure. China claims the islands and calls them Diaoyu.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi picked up the phone this Tuesday to protest the sending of government ships to Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Island in the East China Sea.

The Philippines also filed two diplomatic protests with the Chinese Embassy in Manila over violations of international law and Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Stand-off with Malaysia

Conflicts have emerged between Chinese and Malaysian vessels over Kuala Lumpur’s effort to explore energy blocks in its expanded continental shelf. These waters are claimed by both Vietnam and China, who immediately sent ships to ambush the ship.

According to news agency Bloomberg, the situation has turned worse on April 16 with the arrival of a Chinese surveyor, known as Haiyang Dizhi 8, who clashed with Vietnam last year over offshore energy blocks.

This week, the dispute turned into a conflict with five nations involving US and Chinese warships, increasing the risk of direct conflict as growing tensions between the world’s largest economies are reported, Bloomberg reported.

