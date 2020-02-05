The butterfly’s second conservationist died in Mexico

According to the authorities, the body of a second butterfly protector and activist was found in Mexico.

Raúl Hernández Romero, a part-time guide and conservationist in Mexico’s largest monarch butterfly reserve, was discovered in the Mexican state of Michoacán on Friday, the local authorities said in a statement released over the weekend.

He was found with “blunt blows to various parts of the body and a head injury caused by a sharp object,” the statement said.

Romero was reported missing by relatives hours before his body was found. His wife said he was last seen on January 27 when he left his home in San Pedro Libertad.

He is the second butterfly activist to be found dead in less than a week.

The body of Homero Gomez Gonzalez was found in a retention pond on Friday, also in Ocampo. He also had a head injury and died from drowning, the authorities said. He has been missing since January 13th.

Gomez, who is known as the defender of the monarch butterfly, may have come into conflict with illegal loggers during his conservation work, the Mexican Human Rights Commission said.

The state of Michoacán is home to the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in a wooded area about 100 kilometers outside of Mexico City.

Every autumn, as part of an eight-month migration cycle, up to a billion monarch butterflies migrate from the far north of Canada to the site.

However, the forest of the reserve is threatened by illegal logging and human intrusion. In 2015, UNESCO proposed a draft decision that expressed the “greatest concern” about the reported decline in the wintering population of the butterfly.

The sheer mass of butterflies in the area covers trees like leaves, weighs down branches, and makes a sound that, like the flutter of their wings, resembles a light rain, according to UNESCO.

Because of the monarch’s short lifespan, four consecutive generations of monarchs are born and die throughout the migration. But somehow they return to the same areas every year and make it one of the great unsettled phenomena of the natural world.