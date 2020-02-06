The cabin in central London you can have an amazing pastry themed dinner

When you have a quiche, a lemon pie or a pork pie, there is always a thought in your mind – I wish there was more pastry.

The garnish can be delicious, but baking – whether it’s filo, flaky, or broken – is one of the most delicious things ever.

So the news that the best pastry chef in the world, inventor of the legendary coconut, is opening a bistro in central London is something very exciting.

What is even better is that the restaurant is made to look like a tree house.

Entering Dominique Ansel’s treehouse, tucked away on a side street (aptly named Floral Street) in Covent Garden, is like stepping into a childhood dream version.

There is the Treehouse element for one, but there are also decorations that evoke fond memories of childhood, from Scrabble and other board games casually stacked on vinyl and books on display.

There are several coffee areas that are fairly separate as well – perfect for reserving small private functions or hiding with a slice of cake and a good book.

Get lost in a “forest”

(Image: Charlotte Joo)

While the all-day bistro serves everything you would expect from a master baker – pastries, pies, pastries – the real showstopper is the right menu.

Although it sells as a café-slash-bistro, in my experience, it looks more like a restaurant.

The concept of the menu is to incorporate the pastry and the techniques used by the pastry chefs in each dish, creating divine and original dishes such as a Camembert fondue with croissant croissants, Mille Feuille chicken liver mousse and a Steamed brioche pudding filled with lamb.

We took the recommendation of the waitress and opted for the cream of tomato crust soup, the gnocchi in a two cheese sauce and the steamed lamb brioche pudding.

Everything tasted good

Even the bread basket – with classics like focaccia, sourdough and brioche – was amazing.

The menu was a bit confusing in that there were “small plates” and “large plates” rather than first and second courses, and the idea was that you share.

Despite having only two small dishes and a large dish between the two of us, we were stuffed. Not in a good way.

Maybe it was because of all the dough and pastry that we felt so uncomfortable, or maybe it was just that we had ordered too much – but it didn’t seem like we ate as much before you really can. Don’t eat anything else.

The portions were huge – even for the small plates – so maybe that was part of the problem.

I will definitely come back, both to try some of the tasty dishes on the menu and to have one of the pastries that caught my eye on entering – this is one of those places you might very well spend a few days hours.

But a little warning – there are no cronuts.

.