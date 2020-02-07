The Cadillac Three: Country Fuzz album review

Four albums in, and The Cadillac Three experiment with the Philip Glass-style atmosphere, and tough lyrics that explore the dangerous condition of the planet’s changing climate.

Just kidding. Of course they are not! The CadillacThree is a band that is very sure of who they are and what is expected of them, so everything you need to know about Country Fuzz is there in the title, which is a sort of manifesto for their approach to life.

Their country is almost to the point of parody, with a harder southern rock ridge to keep things interesting, and there is not a single number here that does not drop its weathered trucker cap on the simple wonders of ice-cold beers and / or whiskey, while the rolling, swaggering Hard Out here is nothing less than a rolling game of redneck bingo, where brews, “hot girls”, NASCAR, smoke, dogs and chicken wings are taken for a full house in Nashville.

But it is mainly the drink that occupies them and their hearts, and front man Years Johnston kicks off opener Bar Round here with a determined hyper-southern version of ‘Well, I am certainly thirsty’ before continuing the barfly theme with a ZZ Top -echoing Crackin ‘Cold Ones With The Boys, a thumping Jack Daniel’s Heart and a hanging Whiskey And Smoke, with his fist pumping choir that speaks of a 2-hour desperation to catch the bartender’s attention.

There are also moments of reflection amid the 16 funk-flecked tracks here. Raise Hell, for all his talk about alcohol and Marlboro red, is infused with misty eyes regret, percussion pounding like a hangover and mourning Johnston how “it’s hard to get to heaven if all you want to do is hell” as if he had a sudden moment of clarity amid the debauchery.

Closing number Long After Last Call is now surprisingly romantic, tender and light-hearted, the band is finally throwing away the armor of greasy masculinity as they make their way home from the local watering hole to the warmth of the company of their better halves. Primarily this is not music intended to inspire the search for a soul.

With its thick, downy riffs and the atmosphere of life for the weekend, it is made entirely for boozy barbecues and blokey banter, and perhaps the strange journey to a monster truck rally. And you can be sure that the Cadillac Three would have it no other way.