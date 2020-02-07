The California man pays his savings to save his dog’s life

ALAMEDA, California (CNN) – A California man paid his 401 (k) to save his dog’s life.

Lola, a 12-year-old mini schnauzer, suffers from a life-threatening heart disease that can lead to heart failure within a few months to a year without treatment.

“We had an episode in November when she came back from a walk and passed out,” said Garret. “She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged mitral valve.”

It is the most common heart problem in dogs and affects millions.

Garret said Lola, a certified therapy dog, saved his life countless times.

“I have severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola, ”said Garret.

Thanks to some kind of open heart surgery done by the Japanese doctor Masami Uechi, Garret has hope. Uechi’s operation has a 90 percent success rate, but there is a catch.

“It’s about $ 45,000,” said Garret. “I’ve already paid out my 401 (k) and used every penny of my savings. And I’m also interested in selling my car if I have to.”

This surgery was only available in Japan, but surgeons are now being trained to operate in Florida.

“At the moment, it’s a unique and highly qualified process that brings together different teams from around the world,” said Justin Williams, a veterinarian cardiologist.

Garret said the operation is scheduled for Florida this summer.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to offset the cost of the operation and travel expenses.

