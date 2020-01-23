The Callas with Lee Ranaldo: Video exclusive and album re-release

The Callas, the Greek artistic team that produces music, artworks, films, magazines, events and art shows, has just released a ‘luxury’ pressing of their Trouble and Desire album (Dirty Water Records) with additional non-released bonus numbers, and all served on a new plate of 180 g of pink vinyl.

The group worked with Lee Ranaldo on the soundtrack of their new feature film “The Great Eastern” and on the full album, which was originally released in October 2018. The luxury version of the album is officially released worldwide on January 24, 2020. The band is recently engaged in playing performances, recording a new album and setting up a number of film / multimedia galleries and events in NYC, Berlin and Athens.

Lee Ranaldo described his experience working with the Callas: “It was a pleasure for me to know The Callas and to work together on their album Trouble and Desire – we met a few years ago and I am attracted by their artistic I am a fan of their tapestries for visual arts and their art studio / location and I have had a great time making music with these like-minded travelers Our collaboration started quickly and was so obvious – we speak the same language and the performances that we have done together have been really great! I love the community of artists that they have gathered around them and I hope we will enter into more collaborations in the future. “

They have performed live in churches, galleries, flats, museums, boats, mountains, toilets and festivals such as Liverpool Psych Festival (Liverpool UK), The Great Escape Festival (Brighton, UK), Indigenes Festival (France), Reeperbahn Festival (Hamburg, DE) and with bands / artists such as Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Ty Segall and Grinderman.

In the past 10 years they have published important magazines for the Athenian (Greece) underground music / art / film scene, such as Velvet Magazine and Lust Magazine. Their studio is one of the most active cultural spaces in Athens. Under the name Velvet Room they organize art shows in combination with music performances and DJ sets with some of the best new bands and artists in Athens.

The band is celebrating the reissue / reissue this Saturday in Athens. Details here

Watch the video for the new song, The Same River Twice below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6H-Pm16I5M (/ embed)

Follow The Callas on Facebook and Instagram

~

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.

Related