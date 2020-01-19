The Canadian has won millions in a lawsuit with Kazakhstan. Was it worth it?

The city of Stepnogorsk, a remote point of civilization in the northern steppes of Kazakhstan, is the product of a Cold War thriller. For decades it was a secret – nowhere to be found on a map. It was a corporate city, some of whose business was done with weapons against anthrax. After the Soviet Union dissolved, Stepnogorsk moved away from biological warfare and turned to the exploitation of huge uranium deposits in the region. However, the residents were soon in a dispute between their national government and a Canadian company that had settled there.

Paul Carroll went to Kazakhstan to look for gold. Twenty-five years later, the 78-year-old Toronto-based mining engineer reached the end of an seemingly endless legal battle with the country’s government. The fight led him to courtrooms in Washington and tribunals in Stockholm and London. The Kazakhs always seemed to have the upper hand – that is, until the Carroll legal team convinced the international referees that an obscure bilateral contract proved that they were right all along. On October 29, he received nearly $ 53 million for his problems.

It sounds like a princely sum. But Carroll’s experience will be considered one of the great precautionary fairy tales emerging from the “Wild East” era in post-Soviet development.

At first, he was not interested in Kazakh uranium. Carroll’s first visit to post-Soviet Kazakhstan was all about gold. As a long-standing player in the Canadian mining industry, he ventured to Central Asia in 1995 when the young nation, after decades under the influence of the Soviet masters, sought to privatize the development of natural resources. His offer for a prospering gold mine failed, but the opportunity was somewhere else. Kazakhstan was on the verge of a uranium export boom, and Carroll’s company reached a lucrative deal in the country’s remote northern steppes to process and export uranium that could fuel nuclear reactors around the world. “If we had been successful,” he says, “we would certainly be one of the largest, if not the largest, uranium producers in the world.”

In 1996, World Wide Minerals agreed to manage the Tselliny Gorno-Khimicheskii Kombinat (TGK), a difficult-to-treat uranium processing facility. The company has granted Kazakhstan a million dollar loan to revive the TGK business and to cover unpaid wages and pensions. In return, according to Carroll, Kazakhstan agreed that World Wide exports uranium to global customers. The company signed contracts with Consumers Energy in the United States and later with Taiwan Power. To Carroll’s surprise, the government refused to grant the export license in 1997 that the company needed to actually transport its uranium abroad. At that point, trade with the Kazakhs began to crumble. Within a year, World Wide ceased operations and Carroll claimed that the Kazakhs had thrown them out of the country.

The Kazakh government claims that withholding the license is in the best interests of its citizens. In a press release following the arbitrators’ decision, the Department of Justice stated that in April 1997, World Wide “violated the terms of its trust management agreement because it did not pay salaries to employees.” “Work in many TGK companies has been suspended, coal reserves have been exhausted and social tensions among the population have increased,” the press release said. “Preparations for the heating season in Stepnogorsk have failed and the city was on the brink of disaster.”

Carroll has long claimed to have actually rejuvenated Stepnogorsk, even in April 2000 when he testified to the House of Commons in Ottawa. “We paid part of the back wages and pensions,” Carroll told the legislature. “The surgery hadn’t taken place for at least two years before we took it over.” Requests for press appointments.)

World Wide didn’t leave quietly. The company tried to recover its investments and prove that the Kazakhs had broken a promise to allow him to export his uranium. After Carroll failed to join out of court, he pursued the matter in the United States, where both a lower court and an appellate court asserted that the conflict was beyond their jurisdiction. In 2003, the United States Supreme Court refused to hear the case. World Wide then sought arbitration. In 2010, an arbitrator dismissed the company’s lawsuits because World Wide had not acted quickly enough and the lawsuit was “time-barred” under Kazakh law.

This was when one of Carroll’s lawyers came up with an idea that sparked the last successful move. In another arbitration attempt in 2015, World Wide called for an old 1989 bilateral investment agreement between the USSR and Canada, the terms of which would have treated World Wide favorably, and which was the successor to Kazakhstan. The referees finally agreed. Four years later, the $ 52.6 million prize was awarded. But Carroll, who recovered from a serious back injury when he received the news, was disappointed – he had sued well over $ 1 billion for unpaid loans and lost profits. And the 4,000 remaining World Wide shareholders won’t notice much of the award. “Nothing like what we thought was worth hunting for 21 years,” he says.

The case is not yet complete. In its press release, the Justice Department said it was “currently reviewing its position” on a potential challenge that it claims could extend the struggle to “up to two years.” The ministry also saw the end of the arbitration as a “significant success” for the republic, given the relatively low payout. If so, it will be a special result: a win-win situation in which nobody emerges as the winner.

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine entitled “Broken Eastern Promises”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

