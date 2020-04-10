The Canadian military intelligence unit issued a warning about the Wuhan epidemic in January

A small specialized unit within the Canadian Army’s branch of intelligence began producing warnings and detailed analyzes of the emergence of the deadly coronavirus novel in Wuhan, China in early January, learned CBC News.

The medical information cell (MEDINT) within the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command is hidden on the edge of the country’s security and defense establishment.

He has a mandate to track global health trends and outbreaks of contagion to predict how they will affect military operations, but his assessments are heavily influenced by reports from Five Eyes Intelligence partners, including the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI ) of the U.S. Army.

For at least one of the country’s top intelligence experts, the fact that the unit is monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 epidemic raises serious questions about information sharing within the federal government – and its possible failure. in paying attention to early warning signs.

The MEDINT cell monitored the early progress of the epidemic in China and assessed how it could affect ongoing missions.

Early warning remotely

“We can confirm that CFINTCOM started reporting on COVID-19 as of January 2020,” Lt. Hrayr Karageozia, a spokesman for the military intelligence branch, said in an email.

The military unit, composed of specialists in public health, microbiology, biochemistry, emergency management and clinical medicine, uses open source data – including statistics and analyzes from the World Health Organization – together with confidential information from allies.

Its use of classified information could be significant in light of Washington news reports this week that the US military medical intelligence agency has been following and reporting on the new coronavirus since last November.

ABC News reported Wednesday that detailed NCMI briefings, which raised the alarm over the COVID-19 epidemic, were circulated multiple times by policy makers and policy experts in the Trump administration throughout December. They eventually ended up in President Donald Trump’s daily information pack in early January.

These assessments said the virus posed a serious threat to American forces in Asia and significantly argued that the Chinese leadership knew that the epidemic was out of control and that crucial information was being withheld by foreign governments and public health agencies.

Karageozia said that the MEDINT unit works “directly with its peer organizations”, but would not say whether those rigid analyzes made their way into the Canadian Army medical intelligence brief.

“We cannot comment on the content of the intelligence reports we receive or share,” said Karageozia.

“How seriously was it taken?”

Wesley Wark, a professor at the University of Ottawa and one of the country’s top intelligence experts, said Canadians may not have seen the full picture but would have seen some sort of general information summary shared by the Americans.

“It would have been in the interest of the United States to share it with us and other allies so that we could have a common front in what would have been a global pandemic,” said Wark.

The role of the military medical intelligence unit is a “very significant” factor in understanding what the wider Canadian intelligence community might know about the epidemic, he added.

“Here we have at least a part of the Canadian intelligence community that was drafting the first reports. The question is, where did these reports go? How seriously was it taken?”

The unit’s reports certainly arrived at the desk of the chief of staff of defense, General Jonathan Vance, and were probably also given to Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Given that MEDINT is a small unit that works hard within the borders of the army, Wark said he wonders if he had the power to be heard outside the bureaucratic borders of the Department of National Defense.

“With what seriousness has he been considered, both within DND and in the wider security and intelligence community?” churches. “Were your reports properly distributed? Did you have the kind of respect within the community that you need to have to get attention to intelligence reports?”

In one of the recent daily ministerial conferences on the media, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that her first major pandemic briefing occurred in early January.

It is unclear whether any of these briefings were prepared using warnings from the military and allies, or whether they were based solely on data and assessments from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which is responsible for responding to the pandemic in this country – and the World Health Organization.

PHAC is reported to have its own small intelligence unit which has permission to review confidential data, but Wark said he found little evidence of that unit in government documents, audits and briefings.

The country’s espionage agency does not have a mandate to support PHAC’s data collection or efforts to track the impact of the pandemic, said John Townsend, a spokesman for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

However, he offered the health agency “general advice” from his data science experts.

“This is an intelligence failure”

Given the social and economic calamity that was triggered by the pandemic, Wark said, it is alarming to see how “completely dissociated” PHAC is from the rest of the country’s security and intelligence community.

“This is an intelligence failure,” he said. “We didn’t have the warning we needed and we didn’t have a system to deliver it.

“Intelligence probably came to us from our allies, particularly from the United States, on what was happening in Wuhan and Hubei province, but whatever we saw from US sources was not enough to push our government to act first and more decisively “.

It wasn’t meant to be, Wark said.

Following the SARS pandemic, Canadian officials were at the forefront of a series of national and international initiatives designed to provide early warning about the pandemic.

The liberal government of former Prime Minister Paul Martin has included in its foreign policy statement a plan to strengthen the global public health intelligence network (GPHIN), a network of health professionals whose work – according to its website – is that of “rapidly identifying, identifying, evaluating, preventing and mitigating threats to human health”.

It was to operate in collaboration with WHO and is based in Ottawa.

Wark said that despite the best of intentions, the network is hampered by other countries’ reluctance to share data and the accuracy of open source media reports in a country where an outbreak occurs.

And a 2018 article, filed in the United States National Library of Medicine, reported that GPHIN needed to be modernized and turned to the National Research Council in Canada to “rejuvenate” its software, systems and tools. .

Wark said the Canadian pandemic early warning system is chaos.

“We have placed all our trust in an open reporting system through the WHO. Instead we should have applied the old adage: trust but verify.”